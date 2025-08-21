MLS Manager Caught Phoning Assistant From Stands to Keep Coaching After Red Card
Inter Miami defeated Tigres 2-1 in the 2025 Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday. Not only did Miami do it without Lionel Messi who was nursing a hamstring injury, they played the second half without their manager Javier Mascherano.
Sort of.
Mascherano was given a red card at the end of the first half, which meant he couldn't be on the sideline with his team after halftime. Rather than sit in the dressing room and sulk, Mascherano found a good seat behind the bench and called his assistant coach's cell phone.
FS1 first showed Mascherano covering his mouth with his hand as he tried to communicate with the bench, but obviously, it was too hard to hear. A few minutes later he picked up his phone and appeared to call assistant Lucas Rodriguez Pagano who was shown on the sideline holding up his cell phone as if he had someone on speakerphone.
It is truly a bizarre scene to see any coach using a telephone during a professional sports match or game. There are shades of Bobby Valentine wearing fake glasses and a mustache after an ejection and it begs the question, is it actually illegal for a coach or manager to literally phone it in during a game?
The tournament director may actually have to make a call on that.