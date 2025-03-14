MLS Matchday 4 Preview: Surging Whitecaps, Atlanta United's Game to Prove and More
The fourth weekend of MLS action is here and still features some teams without a blemish on their season, while others look to prove themselves.
After three weeks, no teams have looked better than the perfect-record Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Philadelphia Union. Other teams, like the often shorthanded but still undefeated Inter Miami CF, have continued to thrive despite imperfect situations.
Matchday 4 comes in heavy with a 12-match slate on Saturday and a three-match edition of MLS Soccer Sundays, boasting potential for record-breaking marks, Lionel Messi’s return and a showcase ahead of the brief international window.
Here are three storylines to keep an eye on through Matchday 4.
Can Vancouver Whitecaps FC stay perfect despite fatigue?
Vancouver Whitecaps FC have been the best team in the Western Conference, yet they will face their biggest test on Matchday 4 when they take on FC Dallas. While the Whitecaps are 3–0–0 in MLS play and knocked out Mexico’s CF Monterrey in the Concacaf Champions Cup, they are struggling to stay fresh.
Key attacking piece and Designated Player Ryan Gauld won’t be available for what the club has called “a few weeks” due to a knee injury he picked up in the early stages of last week’s matchup with CF Montreal. Left-back Sam Adekugbe and new signing Emmanuel Sabbi remain out, too.
Take the injuries and combine them with the fatigue the team has experienced from playing seven matches in 21 days, and the Whitecaps have a fatigued squad heading into this weekend—even if they expect forward Jayden Nelson to be able to return after the Canadian midfielder suffered a muscle injury against Monterrey in the first leg.
So far this season, the Whitecaps lead MLS in touches in the opponent’s box and total expected goals with 8.09, but keeping that all up requires them to keep their up-tempo pace of play.
As much as the team has thrived under head coach Jesper Sørensen and has done well using their depth, Dallas’ attacking talents Petar Musa and Luciano Acosta will be testing the opposition, especially as they look to ignite some form as one of the league’s best attacking pairings.
Atlanta United look to prove themselves vs. Inter Miami CF
Atlanta United came in with a point to prove this season, but they haven’t been able to show for it. After an opening-day win against CF Montréal, the club hasn’t looked anything special, losing 2–0 to Charlotte FC and drawing the New York Red Bulls 0–0.
This weekend, they have an opportunity to put the league on notice, hosting Inter Miami CF and the potential of a Lionel Messi MLS return after the Argentine did not feature in the Herons’ last two matchups against Houston and Charlotte. Though, he did return to action in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
While eyes fixate on the rosters, a look up to the box at sporting director Chris Henderson is even more key. In the offseason, Henderson left his post at Inter Miami to join Atlanta and build them back up into a leading MLS club––which he did in some of the signings, like the $22 million transfer for Emmanuel Latte Lath and the return of club legend Miguel Almiron.
So far, neither has lived up to the billing. They have given underwhelming performances, as Atlanta fans have become used to seeing from Saba Lobjanidze and Aleksey Miranchuk, two other stars who have also failed to live up to lofty expectations.
Latte Lath—who is questionable for the match after entering concussion protocol—has not been short of chances this season but will need to finish against Miami. Miranchuk, who has gotten himself into attacking positions but has not been clinical on final touches, is in a similar situation.
Atlanta proved they could beat Messi and Inter Miami in last year's MLS Cup Playoffs, and they've still got a big-game player in goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Now, it’s about showing their worth in a proving match for the club’s quick progress and Henderson’s retool.
Can Tai Baribo break a record?
Philadelphia Union striker and Israeli international Tai Baribo is having a record-tying start to the season, but can he start breaking some records too?
After scoring his sixth goal in three matches in Philadelphia's 1–0 win over the New England Revolution, Baribo matched Ante Razov’s 1999 record of most goals in a season–opening three-match spell.
Should he find the next against Nashville SC on Sunday, he would tie Edson Buddle’s 2010 all-time mark of seven goals in four games and pass the record with a brace. If he doesn’t find the net, though, his four goals in six games would fall into relative obscurity, with several players having reached that total to open a season.
Nashville has been a solid defensive team, allowing just two goals through three matches. However, head coach BJ Callaghan’s side will be tested against a Union team that has scored 10 goals. A factor in Nashville’s favor is the Union’s 6.71 total xG, which they’ve overperformed and could begin to drift back to against a stingier defensive setup.