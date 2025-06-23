MLS Midseason Awards: Biggest Surprises, Worst Shocks, Best Players and More
The 2025 MLS season has already passed the halfway mark, but with the league set to return to the pitch after a slight break for the Concacaf Gold Cup, it seems like the perfect time to take a look at what’s happened already.
While the league has become known for its parity over its 30 years, no season has been quite like 2025, with perennial mid-table teams and even an expansion side ranking among the best. At the same time, several first-year coaches have stolen the show, helping to author some of the season’s best moments.
With just over half the season gone, which teams and players have caught our eye?
Here at Sports Illustrated, we brainstormed some fun midseason awards, in addition to some of the more traditional honors.
Most Fun Surprise - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Take a look at the MLS table, and nearly every team comes as a splendid surprise at the top of the table. Few would have expected Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the new-era Philadelphia Union, expansion side San Diego FC and perennial mid-table finishers Minnesota United to be near the top.
Yet, just past the halfway point, they’re among the best in the league, all defined by very different playing styles, personnel and coaching philosophies that have helped guide them to that point.
However, the most fun has to be the Whitecaps. Not only do they sit atop the conference, but they also made an exceptional run to the Concacaf Champions Cup Final. They have been able to win consistently, despite dealing with some of the league’s most significant international absences, as well as a gastrointestinal illness that left most of their squad sidelined for several days.
At the same time, they’ve been able to cushion the loss of DP attacker Ryan Gauld, who played parts of three games before picking up a significant injury on March 8 against CF Montréal.
Under first-year head coach Jesper Sørensen, the Whitecaps have played with a defined possession-based style, which has elevated midfielders Pedro Vite and Sebastian Berhalter, and has helped Brian White score 10 goals in 12 MLS games this season.
While the teams around them, such as Minnesota and San Diego, have impressed, none have come as unexpectedly as Vancouver, especially after the managerial change, and their reliance on depth, with central midfielder Andres Cubas being their only healthy Designated Player.
Most Underwhelming Surprise - Atlanta United
The LA Galaxy won MLS Cup last season and now sit in last place in the Western Conference, yet it’s Atlanta United taking the midseason title for the most underwhelming surprise.
After splashing MLS-record cash on striker Emmanuel Latte-Lath and on the return of Miguel Almiron, the club has struggled to find any sense of authority or consistency in their play, dropping points nearly every week.
Coming out of the Gold Cup break, they sit 13th in the Eastern Conference with Latte Lath on five goals, well below the mark he would have hoped to be at after coming in for a reported record fee of $22 million.
Meanwhile, Almiron has not been able to impact the game as much as he was in his previous tenure with the club before moving to Europe, and often clashes positionally with another DP in Alexey Miranchuk.
Head coach Ronny Deila has seemingly tried everything at this point, but it’s not worked for Atlanta. What’s worse? It’s challenging to identify a straightforward solution.
Most Fun Team to Watch - San Diego FC
San Diego FC finds themselves second in the Western Conference, but has an entertaining style of play that is nearing can’t-miss territory for MLS fans looking for a good time. They have the best wingers in the league with Hirving Lozano and Anders Dreyer, while a rotating cast of strikers brings an unexpected edge to each of their performances.
Meanwhile, the midfield of Anibal Godoy and Jeppe Tverskov has been dynamic in retaining possession, bringing San Diego to an overall 60 percent possession this season, the best in the Western Conference and only .30 percent behind Columbus Crew SC for the league lead.
Biggest “How Are They so Good?” - Minnesota United
While San Diego FC are second and like to keep the ball, Minnesota United are third, but hold the least possession in the entire league, with just 37 percent.
However, head coach Eric Ramsay has built his team to absorb pressure and counterattack against opponents through Tani Oluwaseyi, Robin Lod, and Kelvin Yeboah. It has worked so far, with 28 goals in 18 games, highlighted by a 4-1 victory against Inter Miami.
Ramsay’s plans fly in contrast to the general understanding of how to win games, but it’s working, and at just 33 years old, don’t be surprised to see one of Europe’s clubs come calling for his newfound and youthful approach.
MVP - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
The reigning MLS MVP winner got off to a slightly slow start with Inter Miami CF this season, but has gotten back up to speed. Despite nearing his 38th birthday, Lionel Messi has remained the best player in MLS this season and has also led the league and his Herons at the FIFA Club World Cup.
While Miami’s season started inconsistently, Messi has already scored 10 goals and six assists, and is the only player at the 10-goal mark or higher to have recorded three assists. The only player who can come close is Orlando City SC’s Martin Ojeda, who has nine goals and five assists, but has played 230 more minutes.
Messi is far from a secure lock on the award, though, as San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer is right on his heels with eight goals and eight assists, helping the expansion club to the pinnacle of the Western Conference.
Unexpected Standout Player - Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)
Nashville SC has been a reimagined side in their first full season under head coach BJ Callaghan, with the former interim head coach of the U.S. men’s national team bringing Hany Mukhtar back to his 2023 MVP levels and getting the best out of English striker Sam Surridge.
After scoring 12 goals in 28 games in 2024, Surridge has already matched his output in just 18 games and has been potent with Mukhtar as an attacking duo. It’s the type of form Nashville had hoped for when he signed, but after a mediocre start to his MLS career, he is finally performing as an elite player.
Best Coach - Mikey Varas (San Diego FC)
Mikey Varas had not been a professional head coach before taking over San Diego FC, and has instantly turned the expansion team into MLS Cup contenders. Through his tactical outlook, he has received substantial contributions from the wing-driven play of Dreyer and Lozano. He has also established a consistent spine of the team with Chris McVey and Paddy McNair at center back, shielded by a reinvigorated Godoy, alongside Tverskov in midfield.
Every part of San Diego’s expansion season on the pitch has been a welcome surprise, and the club should be proud of the speed at which they’ve built a balanced and consistent contender, unlike any previous MLS expansion team in the last decade.
Best American Player: Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)
Vancouver’s all-time leading goalscorer, Brian White, has been a proven striker in MLS for several years now. However, despite all his past successes, this season has surpassed them all, with 10 goals already scored, while also establishing himself with the USMNT in friendlies and at the Concacaf Gold Cup, where he has primarily been used as a substitute.
Best Canadian Player: Nathan Saliba (CF Montréal)
Nathan Saliba might be on a struggling CF Montréal side. Still, the 21-year-old Canadian midfielder has had one of the best individual seasons of any player, proving a dictating midfield piece in Montreal’s rare bright moments in possession.
His play quickly caught the eye of overseas scouts and Canadian men’s national team head coach Jesse Marsch, too. Now, he’s linked with a move to Belgian first division side Anderlecht, and has two goals in his first two games with Canada at the Gold Cup.