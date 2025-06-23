USMNT 2–1 Haiti: Takeaways As Pochettino, Players Look to Gold Cup Knockouts
The U.S. men’s national team have won seven Concacaf Gold Cup titles, and on Sunday, completed its seventh perfect group stage in the tournament.
Take that for what you will, but despite entering the Gold Cup on a four-game losing skid and in some of its worst form in over a decade, the USMNT grinded out wins against Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia and Haiti, while only conceding once.
While the missing superstars could have made Sunday’s 2–1 win over Haiti and a previous 1–0 win over Saudi Arabia more comfortable, the group at the Gold Cup managed and showcased the depth within the U.S. Soccer player pool.
Malik Tillman and Patrick Agyemang scored on Sunday, managing to nullify the defensive error from goalkeeper Matt Freese and center back Tim Ream, as the two linked up in a poor giveaway that allowed Haiti to level the match.
Now, though, the goal conceded doesn’t matter, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s group can look forward to the knockout stages, where they will meet either Mexico or Costa Rica in a quarterfinal matchup.
Tillman Shows Out
In his 22 caps with the USMNT, Malik Tillman has never brought the same level of consistency and standout play as he has at the club level with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven. However, that has changed with this Gold Cup group stage.
On Sunday, he opened the scoring with a perfectly placed header at the back post in the 10th minute, and could have had two or three more goals, given the positions he put himself in and the near offside calls he fell victim to.
Through his 90-minute showing, he made three tackles and dribbles, the most of any player on the pitch in either category and had seven recoveries, the most of any field player and only behind Freese.
His influence on the game through the first three games of the Gold Cup, and even the two tune-up friendlies against Switzerland and Turkey, has been evident, and he has made a strong case to start in midfield at next year’s World Cup.
The upcoming challenges will be a good litmus test for him, as it has become clear he can be a strong leader for the USMNT, and one that could have a more significant impact in the future.
Alex Freeman’s Use is Hampered
On paper, the USMNT plays a 4-2-3-1 formation, but when in possession, John Tolkin or the left fullback often pushes up the pitch to help facilitate the transition and build pressure in midfield. However, the personnel choices in Pochettino’s system appear puzzling.
Alex Freeman, the 20-year-old speedy fullback who has impressed with Orlando City SC in MLS this season, drops back alongside Tim Ream and Chris Richards into a three-man backline while in possession.
Although the idea of overloading the midfield makes sense, dropping one of the team’s fastest and most agile players into an unnatural position is puzzling, especially when the midfield of Tillman, Quinn Sullivan and Brendan Aaronson doesn’t offer much in the way of pace.
His use, and the reliance on Max Arfsten earlier in the tournament, highlights that despite calling up many MLS players, Pochettino does not have the strongest background in how to get the best out of them.
The idea of building out of the back with three defenders makes sense, but it’s just not where Freeman, a player who could be game-changing in his best moments, can impact the game.
Is Patrick Agyemang the Striker the USMNT Needed?
Despite heavy criticism, Patrick Agyemang put himself into illustrious company with his game-winning goal against Haiti, becoming the sixth-fastest player to score five USMNT goals, doing so in just nine games.
Although he struggled to stay onside at times and got caught up in other attacking opportunities, the standout MLS striker has found a way to score, and that’s exactly what the USMNT needs now.
The options for striker will continue to be up for debate though over the next year as the USMNT prepares for the FIFA World Cup 2026 on home soil, but Agyemang is making a significant case to be a higher option than many would have predicted, even if it isn’t always the most pleasing style of soccer to watch
Can the USMNT Step Up to the Challenge?
The USMNT don’t have an easy road ahead of them. Due to losing both matches and finishing fourth at the Concacaf Nations League in March, they currently sit fourth in the Concacaf rankings and will face a more challenging quarterfinal matchup against Mexico or Costa Rica, who will present their most significant challenge yet.