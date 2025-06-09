MLS, Players’ Union in Tense Negotiations on Club World Cup Prize Money
A week after the Seattle Sounders and the MLS Players Association (MLSPA) voiced their concerns regarding FIFA Club World Cup prize money, little progress has been made, with the two sides in negotiations regarding revisions to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).
Last week, Sounders players wore T-shirts with the words “Club World Cash Grab” on the front during warm-ups, expressing their displeasure with the maximum amount of prize money that players from each of the three MLS clubs— he Sounders, LAFC, and Inter Miami CF—would receive from the Club World Cup.
The CBA between MLS and the MLSPA states that players can receive 50% of the prize money, up to $1 million, in undefined tournaments, which includes the Club World Cup, a competition that had not been announced at the time of CBA negotiations.
Each team that qualified for the tournament was awarded $9.55 million in prize money. At the same time, LAFC claimed an additional $250,000 for beating Liga MX’s Club América in a one-match playoff to qualify. Should teams win, draw or advance in the tournament, they can win significantly more prize money.
Over the last week, the two sides have negotiated revisions.
However, the MLSPA said on Sunday that “MLS spent most of last week making threats and promising retaliation against the MLSPA and players because Seattle players wore T-shirts that expressed frustration over the league’s refusal to engage about Club World Cup compensation.”
ESPN and The Athletic went on to report that a revised MLS offer would add 20% of performance-related prize money for wins, draws and advancement to the players, a mark the union called “an amount that remains below the international standard.”
The offer, which reportedly came to the MLSPA on Friday, less than 48 hours before Seattle were to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC vs. Sporting Kansas City, ended a week of challenging back and forth for the three teams representing the host nation.
“MLS’s refusal to negotiate in good faith has created a major distraction for the players who should be focusing on preparing for a major international competition,” the MLSPA statement added. “However, players will not be silenced by threats from MLS. The players remain united in using their collective voice and demanding a fair share of the rewards earned from their hard work.”
Following the MLSPA statement on Sunday, several Sounders and LAFC players shared a solidarity statement of, “Fair Share Now,” on their social media platforms, while Inter Miami CF players remained silent on the issues.
Inter Miami are the first MLS team to kick off the tournament, when they host Egypt’s Al-Ahly in the opening game on June 14.