FIFA Lowers Club World Cup Ticket Prices Amid Minimal Interest for Messi, Inter Miami
With less than two weeks until Lionel Messi and Inter Miami kick off the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA was forced to lower ticket prices for the opening fixture due to poor sales.
As the host nation, Inter Miami have the honor of opening this summer’s newly expanded tournament, unfolding across the United States. The Herons are set to face off with Al-Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium, a venue that holds over 64,000 fans.
Except according to The Athletic, there are still tens of thousands of seats available for the opening match. FIFA is reportedly “concerned” with the low ticket sales and have once again slashed prices in the hopes of enticing more fans to fill the seats at the Miami-based venue.
Following the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup draw back in December, the cheapest seats available to purchase for the opening match were $349. Prices then dropped to $230 a month later and then more recently to around $110.
Now, though, tickets have reached a new low of $55 for those who wish to see the Herons clash with Al-Ahly on Saturday, June 14.
Inter Miami have broken MLS attendance records across the United States ever since Messi joined the club in July 2023. Yet demand for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup seems to be focused on Europe’s biggest teams, like Real Madrid.
The Athletic report the lowest-priced tickets for the entire group stage belong to a Group E clash between Argentine side River Plate and Japanese team Urawa Red Diamonds; fans can purchase a ticket for the match for as low as $24.
This summer’s tournament, featuring 32 teams from all six of world soccer’s governing confederations, is the second of three major competitions hosted by the United States in as many years. Copa América 2024 unfolded on U.S. soil last summer, and the Stars and Stripes, along with Canada and Mexico, will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino shared he is not worried about the worrying ticket sales when speaking with The Athletic back in April: “When I see some of the stadiums in the United States filling itself when some teams are coming to play some friendly games, exhibition games, then I’m not worried at all to fill a stadium when teams are coming to play a World Cup, to play for, you know, something, something real.”