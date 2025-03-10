MLS Power Rankings: Clubs Hit Their Stride on Matchday 3
The third week of the 2025 MLS season is in the books, and we’re starting to better understand which teams may be among the best this season.
While some clubs can shine for the first couple of weeks, maintaining form for a run of three games begins showing the gulf between good form on a poor team or a strong team that could have lofty goals this season.
With Matchday 3 wrapped up, Sports Illustrated dives into the latest edition of the MLS Power Rankings. If you missed Week 2, check that out, too.
MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 3: Clubs 30-16
30. CF Montréal (Previous: 26)
29. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 29)
28. Portland Timbers (Previous: 27)
27. Toronto FC (Previous: 30)
26. New England Revolution (Previous: 23)
25. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 22)
24. Chicago Fire (Previous: 28)
23. LA Galaxy (Previous: 20)
22. Austin FC (Previous: 18)
21. Nashville SC (Previous: 24)
20. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 21)
19. Orlando City SC (Previous: 20)
18. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 15)
17. FC Dallas (Previous: 12)
16. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 17)
15. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 25)
After falling out of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the Colorado Rapids have started to find their stride in MLS, grabbing their first win of the season with a 1–0 victory over Austin FC.
Continuing to rely on the attacking duo of Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro, the Rapids have found more defensive structure in midfield as of late, primarily through new signing Josh Atencio, who was a critical transition piece on Saturday.
The backline of Keegan Rosenberry, Andreas Maxsø, Chidozie Awaziem, and Ian Murphy combined for 18 clearances in the tight away win and managed to limit opportunities for Austin’s primary attacking threats of Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni and Osman Bukari.
The packed schedule made the first few games a slight challenge for head coach Chris Armas’ side, but there’s a solid structure the club is building from as they look to contend in the Western Conference.
14. D.C. United (Previous: 16)
Christian Benteke remains in fine form for D.C. United, scoring his third goal in as many games, even if this came from the penalty spot in a 2–1 win over the struggling Sporting Kansas City.
D.C. controlled significant portions of the game and capitalized on their few attacking opportunities in a fairly even affair.
The consistent issue for D.C. since Benteke joined, though, has been getting strong performances from their supporting players. In their Matchday 3 win, they got some of that support, with Hosei Kijima scoring a goal and making six passes into the attacking third and right midfielder Jared Stroud making two key passes.
Head coach Troy Lesesne can be optimistic about the group, though, especially after securing a win ahead of two very winnable matches against last-place CF Montréal and Orlando City SC.
13. Atlanta United (Previous: 8)
Atlanta United are creating chances, but beating a top goalkeeper like the New York Red Bulls’ Carlos Coronel or Charlotte FC’s Kristijan Kahlina seems to be their Kryptonite.
For the second week in a row, the Emmanuel Latte Lath-led five stripes put in a strong attacking performance but failed to score, this time coming out with a point in a 0–0 draw on their home pitch.
After a tremendous debut against CF Montréal, Latte Lath hasn’t been able to finish and had three shots on Saturday, including his trademark powerful headers. Alskey Miranchuk continues to struggle, too, despite getting into some advantageous opportunities.
While a case could be made for improvement soon, they’re up against Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF next week and may have to do it without Miguel Almiron, who was seen clutching his hamstring on Saturday.
12. New York City FC (Previous: 14)
New York City FC secured its first win in its home opener and 10th anniversary match with a 2–1 win over fellow 2015 expansion club Orlando City SC. Striker Alonso Martinez and veteran midfielder Maxi Moralez gave classic performances, and Hannes Wolf scored the winning goal, a big boost after a tough start to his season.
Much of the focus has to go to the teenager in midfield, Jonathan Shore, who, at just 17 years old, was a standout in his first MLS match.
He was unafraid to take on challenges, making 10 defensive actions and six tackles, which are all good things for any player, regardless of age. He now has a big opportunity, too, as new head coach Pascal Jansen looks to iron out his midfield after the departure of James Sands.
The late second yellow to Kevin O'Toole leaves a slightly sour taste from the victory. Still, it was a critical team performance, and NYCFC hopes they can parlay it into a run against the struggling New England Revolution.
11. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 5)
Columbus Crew SC are not used to not scoring, but they did so twice this week in a 3–0 Concacaf Champions Cup loss to LAFC and a 0–0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on MLS Matchday 3.
Despite holding 63% possession and creating 0.65 xG compared to Houston’s 0.32, Columbus struggled to finish, failing to beat Andrew Tarbell on their 11 shots.
The Dynamo focused on Crew striker Jacen Russell-Rowe and held him to just 22 touches—the fewest of any starter—and ensured he couldn’t keep up his goalscoring streak, forcing Dylan Chambost and Diego Rossi to attack from out wide.
A clean sheet with a save from Patrick Schulte keeps the Crew undefeated this season, but not scoring on significant opportunities twice this week is a worrying trend, especially as head coach Wilfried Nancy opted for just one sub in a week that will see them play two matches.
10. Charlotte FC (Previous: 7)
A couple of inches closer on a few chances, and Charlotte FC may have had a draw. Yet, it was a flash moment from Miami and a quick defensive lapse against a skilled attack that eventually saw them to their defeat.
While Wilfried Zaha once again played the full 90 minutes, he wasn't able to provide as much of an impact as he did in his debut, consistently being chopped down by Miami defenders, leading him to draw a match-leading seven fouls. Despite the consistent beating, he still stood out, with six dribbles and 16 wins in duels.
Against many other teams, Charlotte may have come out with a win. Yet, beating even a 10-man Miami can be tough, especially when some of the greatest players of a generation––like Luis Suárez, step up for a single moment of magic.
9. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 10)
A confidence-building win was exactly what FC Cincinnati needed this weekend after losing 4-1 to the Philadelphia Union on Matchday 2, and it’s precisely what they got in a straightforward 2–0 win over Toronto FC.
Kévin Denkey scored a penalty kick in the 73rd minute to get himself his second winning goal in three MLS games. Still, his performance was more significant, creating chances through the early stages and pushing past Toronto’s midfield relatively easily.
Although the $16.2 million striker struggled to get into elite goal-scoring areas and couldn’t finish until stepping up to the spot, he proved his worth by wearing down TFC. He and Evander are still working on bringing the club’s performance to the desired level.
Yuya Kubo added a second goal in the 88th minute to cap the victory. At the same time, Brian Anunga had a shining defensive midfield performance, making three tackles and 14 recoveries, neutralizing Toronto’s central attacking threats of Jonathan Osorio and Ola Brynhildsen.
8. San Diego FC (Previous: 9)
San Diego FC stayed undefeated in their expansion season on Matchday 3 with a 3-1 win against Real Salt Lake, highlighted by a dramatic finish with Andres Dreyer scoring his third goal in as many games to win the match in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.
Getting any results away in altitude at Salt Lake and Colorado is a challenge, but winning late in the game is a feat seldom matched.
Marcus Ingvartsen, the first MLS player to wear Skechers cleats, added a second as RSL pressed for an equalizer to secure San Diego’s second MLS win in three weeks and second on the road.
Although head coach Mikey Varas might be seeking more from midfielders Anibal Godoy and Lucas de la Torre, the starring play of Ingvartsen and Dreyer up top has allowed them to find ample attacking success this season, even with Chucky Lozano sidelined with a hamstring injury.
CJ Dos Santos made four saves as he continues to shine in his first season as an MLS No. 1.
7. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 11)
Seattle Sounders FC may have faltered on Matchday 2 against Real Salt Lake, but they were back in form against LAFC, trouncing one of the league’s best defensive teams 5-2, highlighted by a blistering shot from Paul Rothrock.
While head coach Brian Schemtzer has still struggled to find opportunities for Pedro de la Vega, Jordan Morris and Jesus Ferreira to share the pitch for significant time, the Sounders’ attack was flying on Saturday.
Morris scored in the 77th minute to become his hometown club's standalone all-time leading scorer, while Albert Rusnak had another standout performance with a goal and two assists, which brought him to four goal contributions in 2025.
The Sounders will look to get past Cruz Azul in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie midweek before bringing their attacking firepower up to St. Louis CITY SC, challenging another stellar defensive team.
6. Minnesota United (Previous: 13)
Minnesota United's road win on the weekend was a classic “smash-and-grab” victory, as they continue to succeed by the slimmest margins.
Designated Player striker Kelvin Yeboah found the back of the net in the 32nd minute for the 1–0 win away at the previously surging San Jose Earthquakes, while goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made just one save when called upon.
Under head coach Eric Ramsay, the Loons aren’t a team that will be potent in attack, but rather one that is making the best of their limited opportunities, relying on a strong five-man backline and an elite goalkeeper.
The looming question is, how much success can a club maintain while scoring two or fewer goals per game, even if it is a beneficial strategy away from home?
5. LAFC (Previous: 1)
LAFC started the 2025 season with a packed and challenging schedule, but they performed admirably with a defensive-focused style.
With the team’s center backs and defensive spine looking strong, there was good reason for them to switch to 24-year-old Canadian Thomas Hasal in goal on Saturday against the Seattle Sounders, but it didn’t quite go to plan.
While giving 38-year-old World Cup-winning goaltender Hugo Lloris a rest is a positive, “Saskatoon Schmeichel” didn’t look entirely comfortable in the LAFC goal and was the victim of LAFC’s defensive breakdowns, leading to the 5–2 loss.
Having been a starting goalkeeper in the past in MLS, Hasal can bring significant quality to LAFC, but finding more opportunities to keep both goalkeepers fresh will be critical. Even if Lloris could have played, the game might not have been a win, given the quality of some of Seattle’s strikes that beat Hasal.
Next up? Seeing out their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 with a midweek away trip to play Columbus Crew SC.
4. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 3)
The San Jose Earthquakes lost for the first time in the Bruce Arena era, but it wasn’t for a lack of performance. The Quakes controlled the entire match, holding 72% possession, but fell victim to Minnesota United’s stingy defensive setup.
Purpose with the ball against challenging defensive teams is always a process under a new coach and no doubt one San Jose will sort out. Finding a more clinical finish on few opportunities separates the good teams from the elite, and there’s still a process in San Jose.
Losing to a classic “smash-and-grab” road team performance––and a goal from a marquee signing in Kelvin Yeboah––never feels good, but it was another week of strong play from Arena’s men, especially for the still developing backline of David Romney, Bruno Wilson and Rodrigues.
3. Inter Miami CF (Previous: 4)
They're not making it look pretty, but Inter Miami CF are doing what they need to keep winning games and rising up both the Eastern Conference standings, and our power rankings.
After an early red card to goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, the Herons found a 1–0 win over Charlotte FC this weekend, making the most of a well-worked play off kickoff, leading to a linkup between Luis Suárez, finished by Tadeo Allende.
The goalkeeping and red card issue is a looming one for Miami, but despite being awarded a red card in each match and having several fines come their way, they've just kept on winning––and have done so the last two weeks, without Lionel Messi.
2. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Previous: 2)
Once again, the Vancouver Whitecaps had a perfect week in the early days of Jesper Sørensen’s management.
With a 2–0 win over CF Montréal, they’re off to their best start since joining MLS in 2011, winning the first three games of the season for the first time.
At the same time, they’ve done it while taking on a Concacaf Champions Cup campaign, which saw them draw CF Monterrey 1–1 midweek, ahead of this week’s second leg.
Throughout their wins so far, the Whitecaps have been patient on the ball and emphasized keeping possession. After the first 45 minutes against their Canadian foes, they hit 68%. Even after losing centerpiece attacker Ryan Gauld to an injury, J.C. Ngando stepped up and provided excellent play within the team’s new tactical identity.
While sometimes overlooked, Andres Cubas once again proved his worth with 12 defensive actions tackles and four recoveries, establishing himself as one of the best ball-winning midfielders in the league.
They’ll hope Ryan Gauld and Jayden Nelson can return soon, but the tactical identity is paying off so far, as is the depth in Søresen’s squad.
1. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 6)
Bradley Carnell just has a knack for winning in MLS with new teams. Less than two years after leading St. Louis CITY SC to one of the best regular seasons for an MLS Expansion Club, he’s doing the same in his early days with the Philadelphia Union.
Tai Baribo scored his MLS-leading sixth goal in just three games in a 2–0 win over the New England Revolution this weekend to keep up his tremendous form, while Kai Wagner not only served up an assist but helped keep the Union’s first clean sheet.
Jovan Lukic also scored his first MLS goal with a blistering strike in second-half stoppage time, and the midfielder looked composed throughout the night in just his third game with the Union.
Even against a New England side that likes to slow the game down and clog the midfield, the Union found a way to play their game and get two late goals, despite not creating many chances.
With a 4–2 win over Orlando, a 4–1 win over FC Cincinnati and a 2–0 win over Orlando, there’s no reason not to be happy for Union supporters.