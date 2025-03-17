MLS Power Rankings: NYCFC, Whitecaps, Inter Miami Rising After Matchday 4
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF returned to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference for the first time in 2025, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC became the league’s last standing perfect club.
It was another full-slate of MLS action on Matchday 4, with several teams making history with club-best starts to the season, and a comeback that ranked among one of the best in the 30 seasons of the American top flight.
With four matchdays gone and many internationalt absences looming, how do teams stack up?
Sports Illustrated dives into it all in the Matchday 4 MLS Power Rankings. If you missed last week’s, check that out too.
MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 4: Clubs 30-16
30. New England Revolution (Previous: 26)
29. Toronto FC (Previous: 27)
28. CF Montreal (Previous: 30)
27. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 25)
26. Portland Timbers (Previous: 28)
25. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 29)
24. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 18)
23. Orlando City SC (Previous: 19)
22. LA Galaxy (Previous: 23)
21. FC Dallas (Previous: 17)
20. Chicago Fire FC (Previous 24)
19. Nashville SC (Previous: 21)
18. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 20)
17: Austin FC (Previous: 22)
16. D.C United (Previous: 14)
15. Atlanta United (Previous: 13)
It was nearly a performance to remember for Atlanta United in their continued rivalry with Inter Miami CF. Yet, they faltered in the final moments and fell 2–1 in the dying minutes after a Fafa Picault goal.
Let’s look at the positives here, though. Emmanuel Latte Lath got the start and scored, despite having to enter concussion protocols last week, and 41-year-old Brad Guzan still looked like he could play for the U.S. men’s national team, making six saves.
This is a skilled team that isn’t used to making mistakes like the one Bartosz Slisz made, which led to Lionel Messi’s 1–1 goal. However, they’re still on a sharp learning curve with head coach Ronny Deila and the new signings.
14: Colorado Rapids (Previous: 15)
The Colorado Rapids had a busy start to their season in the Concacaf Champions Cup, but they’ve been in fine form recently. They beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2–1 in Matchday 4 after beating Austin FC last weekend.
Defender Keegan Rosenberry and goalkeeper Zack Steffen both stood out against San Jose, with Rosenberry playing a perfect ball through the Earthquakes’ defense for Calvin Harris and Steffen making a career-high 12 saves.
"I felt when I was watching him, I don't think they're going to score on him," said head coach Chris Armas of the USMNT goalkeeper. "He just looked like a big guy in a small goal, that's what it looked like tonight. And I'm not surprised, because of his process, the way he works, the humility that he brings every day to get better, to be a leader and a winner around here."
Now riding a three-match unbeaten streak, Armas must be happy with the team's balance, which has seen it concede four goals and score six.
13. St Louis CITY SC (Previous: 16)
St. Louis CITY SC took a swing when they appointed former Sweden defender Olof Mellberg as head coach, and it’s paying off. On Saturday night, they defeated Seattle Sounders FC 1–0, becoming just the third team in MLS history to start a season with three clean sheets.
They did so this week without former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki as well, with Benjamin Lundt stepping in, and the backline, in particular Henry Kessler and Kyle Hiebert, standing out in another shutdown effort.
They struggled to score to start the season, but with strong play from key players such as Eduard Löwen, Marcel Hartel, and Cedric Teuchert, things are looking up for the Missouri club.
12. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 9)
FC Cincinnati can look unreal at some points and without a clue in others. Unfortunately for head coach Pat Noonan’s side, this weekend’s 2–0 loss to Charlotte FC was the latter.
While centering an attack around Kévin Denkey will yield goals, the team was victim to Charlotte’s counterattacks and struggled against the breaking pace of Wilfried Zaha and Patrick Agyemang.
Miles Robinson had to leave the match due to muscle tightness in the 30th minute, but he should be okay moving forward. Still, Noonan may want to re-evaluate his backline after looking shaky against a decent but not yet elite MLS attacking duo.
11. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 11)
Cucho Hernández scored! For Real Betis. Christian Ramirez scored! For the LA Galaxy.
If Columbus Crew SC weren’t well.... Columbus Crew SC, this start to the season could be seen as a lot better. It's been an underwhelming start for a club that has looked like the league’s best in the last few seasons, even after losing star players in Hernández and Ramirez.
While those stars scored with new teams this weekend, Columbus tied expansion side San Diego FC 1–1 on the road.
While an undefeated record after four games is one to be proud of, the team lacks a real difference-maker and someone who can secure three points. They’re still playing with the same style Nancy has built his teams in, but there’s only so much Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi can do.
10. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 7)
It’s a tough time for Seattle Sounders FC, who fell 1–0 to St. Louis this weekend. Earlier in the week, they lost new swinging Paul Arriola to a season-ending ACL injury and could not draw on key players Jordan Morris (hamstring), Pedro de la Vega (hip) or Yeimer Rodriguez (personal)
Head coach Brian Schmetzer was not even on the touchline, as he stayed home due to illness.
A loss isn’t great, but it was just a week ago they beat LAFC 5–2. They’ll be fine, but this weekend wasn’t any fun.
9. New York City FC (Previous: 12)
New York City FC would have hoped to look more dominant than 2–1 against the struggling New England Revolution. Still, they continued their low-scoring soccer and added another win at Yankee Stadium.
Alonso Martinez scored a poached bicycle kick, and he continues to be one of the best strikers at picking up loose balls in the box. At the same time, Julian Fernandez made the most of a counterattack against New England’s disconnected defensive setup for his first goal of 2025.
Without Santiago Rodriguez, the club lacks a presence in midfield, but that could be improved on in the summer transfer window. They’re collecting points, staying in the hunt, and even getting consistent strong performances from 17-year-old Jonathan Shore, who had four recoveries in central midfield against the Revs.
Next week, it’s a challenge against Columbus.
8. Charlotte FC (Previous: 10)
Dean Smith has this group playing with some swagger. Chalk up another good performance and a 2–0 win over FC Cincinnati.
Charlotte FC are one of the most fun teams to watch through four weeks, with audacious dribbles from Wilfried Zaha, as he got the better of DeAndre Yedlin this week, and off-ball runs from USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang.
FC Cincinnati did their best to hold on and build an attack through progression but were caught by Charlotte’s counterattack. Liel Abada and Agyemang, similarly, netted their first goals of the season.
Smith has focused his team’s outlook around speed while keeping a balance with conservatively building, creating a stunning product to watch for Charlotte supporters.
7. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 4)
Bruce Arena’s San Jose Earthquakes have slowed down from their epic start in the first two weeks of the season, but there is still a lot to like as they come off a second straight loss, this time, falling 2–1 against the Colorado Rapids.
Chicho Arango has maintained his level as one of the best transition attacking pieces in MLS, and scored a scissor kick for his side’s lone goal against Colorado.
Arena continues to go forward with a slightly unbalanced back three, with a very offensive right midfielder in Cristian Espinoza, and a more balanced Jamar Ricketts on the right.
They’re up against a tough opponent next week too, paying a visit to Charlotte FC.
6. LAFC (Previous 5)
LAFC had not lost two matches in a row since September 2023, but their 1–0 loss to Austin FC on Saturday came in their own doing, not being able to create any sort of attacking threat despite outshooting and outpossessing Los Verdes.
Overall, this is an LAFC side that doesn’t have immense depth and just looks tired, having balanced grueling Concacaf Champions Cup travel and games, in addition to their MLS schedule. Mark Delgado, Timothy Tillman and Denis Bouanga are still playing well, they just don’t quite have it in them to grind out a result at the moment.
If this team can figure out how to rest up amid a busy schedule and looming Champions Cup trip to Inter Miami, they’ll be right back among the best.
5. Minnesota United (Previous: 6)
Minnesota United nearly had a dominant weekend. Instead, they surrendered three goals and allowed 30-year-old Sporting Kansas City to claw back from a 3–0 deficit in one of the wildest MLS games ever.
The bright side? They scored three goals on the road to start the match, and looked great doing so. Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi showed his clinical finishing on simple chances, orchestrated by complex buildups, which often ran through Will Trapp.
Hassani Dotson’s opening goal might be the biggest takeaways––and what a strike it was; but overall this was an excellent team performance before the complete collapse.
Facing LA Galaxy next week will be a challenge, not having starting goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, away with Canada at the Concacaf Nations League.
4. San Diego FC (Previous: 8)
The good times kept rolling on the pitch for San Diego FC, as they became just the second MLS expansion team to not lose in their first four matches. Although home supporters will have to wait for the first home win, Onni Valakari scored the club’s first home goal for the 1–1 draw with Columbus.
The biggest shift came at halftime for the team though, as head coach Mikey Varas adjusted to Columbus, and dropped striker Marcus Ingvartsen in favor of putting Valakari in midfield, allowing Anders Dreyer more of an opportunity to press Columbus’ backlines.
As much as the club has found success so far, they’ve yet to look like a team that is anything more than sneaking into the MLS Cup Playoffs. That alone would be an achievement for an expansion team, but if they want to keep pace with St. Louis’ historic expansion campaign, they’ll need to forge a stronger identity.
3. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 1)
The Philadelphia Union lost for the first time this season and Tai Baribo was held off the scoresheet after scoring six times in his first three games. It was bound to happen at some point for the Union in their start under new head coach Bradley Carnell, but allowing three goals to Nashville won’t leave a good afterthought.
During his time with St. Carnell established an eager, ball-hunting defensive mentality, one that has so far worked well with the Union’s attacking talents. Yet, they were overwhelmed by 2023 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, Patrick Yazbek and Edvard Tagseth on Matchday 4 and struggled to adjust.
2. Inter Miami CF (Previous: 3)
Lionel Messi never misses a beat. Despite missing Inter Miami’s last two matches, the GOAT returned on Sunday, scoring what might be his best-ever goal for the Herons, while helping them to a 2–1 win over Atlanta United.
Messi’s return and spellbinding performance is only one of the positives from this weekend for Javier Mascherano’s side. Despite trailing and facing an in-form goalkeeper, they showed they can push through and come back, many of the same characteristics they’ve shown while picking up points with 10-men. They also welcomed Fafa Picault back, giving them even more depth amid both MLS and Champions Cup campaigns.
Look out MLS, Messi and Co. are back atop the Eastern Conference.
1 . Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Previous: 2 )
Vancouver Whitecaps FC are the real deal. For most of their 14 MLS seasons, the Whitecaps have seldom been a team that can control a game. In 2025, they lead the league in several categories and became just the seventh team to ever start a season 4-0-0 with a 1–0 win over FC Dallas.
While it wasn’t the prettiest result, going on the road and slowing the game down to suit their selective attacking approach is a new factor that the club hasn’t seen before. After eliminating CF Monterrey from the Champions Cup midweek––a massive result on its own––Jesper Sørensen adjusted the team to attack in a few moments, and never chase the game on Saturday night.
The big week comes without a key piece in the injured Ryan Gauld, their talismanic midfielder and captain who has been the lifeblood of the team in recent years. In 2025, their system allows others like J.C. Ngando and Jayden Nelson to step in and take on similar responsibilities.
They've also hit a new level in midfield with consistent play from Sebastian Berhalter, who has yet to have a rest in the club's eight games this season, and Andres Cubas, who remains one of the best defensive midfielders in MLS.
After four games, the Whitecaps lead MLS in several categories including:
Standout Whitecaps FC stats via FBRef
- Shots Against: 7 (1st in MLS)
- Touches in Opponent’s Box: 129 (1st in MLS)
- Expected Goals: 9.52 (2nd in MLS)
- Key Passes: 44 (3rd in MLS)
- Big Chances Created: 12 (3rd in MLS)
- Shot Creating Actions: 107 (3rd in MLS)
- Completed Passes: 1,922 (5th in MLS)
Next week, they face a Chicago Fire side riding a two-match win streak, and they will be without the injured stars of Gauld and Sam Adekugbe, as well as internationals Cubas, Brian White, and Ali Ahmed.
Their previous coach, Vanni Sartini delivered three straight Canadian Championships and their best seasons in MLS; but sporting director Axel Schuster gambled on bringing in Sørsensen; and so far, it’s been a touchdown.
At least, that’s what Søresnsen would probably say, quipping “Since we're in Dallas, let me say, how about them Whitecaps, eh,” after their win.