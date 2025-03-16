Sporting KC 3–3 Minnesota United: Where Does it Rank Among Craziest MLS Matches?
For opposite reasons, Sporting Kansas City and Minnesota United had a Matchday 4 MLS clash to remember.
Even as one of the original teams in the 300-year history of MLS, Sporting KC has rarely climbed back like they did on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Minnesota United’s shorter history—only from 2017—has never seen them surrender such a lead.
Minnesota opened the scoring early with a headline-making goal from Hassani Dotson and quickly worked their way to 3–0 by the 46th minute with two goals from Canadian international Tani Oluwaseyi.
But after that, the previously point-less SKC made a comeback for the ages, scoring three goals in 12 minutes through Daniel Salloi, an own goal and a Dejan Joveljić strike to claw their way back and claim a point.
According to TransferMarkt, the comeback was just the 19th time a club has won or drawn after trailing by three goals, a significant milestone in the thousands of MLS games played since the league and Kansas City Wizards began in 1996.
Fastest Three-Goal Comebacks to Win or Draw in MLS
Comeback Time
Leading Team
Comeback Team
Season
Final Score
1st – '3
Tampa Bay
NY/NJ Metrostars
1996
3–3 (Metrostars won shootout)
2nd – '10
New England
NY/NJ Metrostars
2003
3–3
3rd – '13
New England
Seattle
2017
3–3
4th – '16
LAFC
LA Galaxy
2018
Galaxy win 4–3
5th – '17
Kansas City
Portland
2024
3–3
6th – '20
Kansas City
Vancouver
2011
3–3
7th - '22
Minnesota
Kansas City
2025
3–3
Yet, it wasn’t just the comeback that made the game among the wildest either team has played.
From defensive breakdowns to wonder goals, snow, and the infamous orange ball, the game had everything, even a clawed back point for head coach Peter Vermes as noise began surrounding his job security.
“Am I happy with the result? I'm very happy with the mentality to come back. That part was very good,” Vermes told reporters post-match. “I also think that in the first half, we deserved a lot more from the half. But you don't deserve it when you give up the two goals that we did...We can’t do that on a regular basis. You can't keep chasing games.”
Minnesota United's Wondergoal
MLS has become known worldwide for some of its defensive blunders, which were definitely part of the situation. But regardless of the league, Hassani Dotson catches this ball brilliantly.
This season, the league has seen a bicycle kick from Jacob Murrell in second-half stoppage time to take a point for D.C. United, and Alonso Martinez scored a scissor kick on Saturday to help New York City FC pick up a second home win.
But for Minnesota to roll into Kansas City’s park, which has been traditionally one of the tougher MLS stadiums to play at, and pull this off? It’s on another level.
“It was an amazing strike. We know he is capable of that, but it’s always good to see when it comes out,” said Loons captain Will Trapp. “ He hit it about as good as you can hit it... when it comes out in that moment, it was pretty special.”
Oluwaseyi's Brace Before International Duty
MLS teams know the pain of playing through an international break without many top players. That factor didn’t get any easier for Minnesota United this weekend, with Tani Oluwaseyi hitting the back of the net twice before he gets set to represent Canada at the Concacaf Nations League and miss next week’s clash with the LA Galaxy.
Everybody Loves the Orange MLS Ball
Everybody loves it when the orange ball comes out. If MLS switches to the rumored winter schedule to align with the European calendar, it might even happen some more. Saturday’s match didn’t start with it, but as the snow and freezing rain came down, the match officiating crew chose to swap it out.
“We've had some crazy weather. I don't even know what's going on,” Joveljić said post-match. “I don't blame our fans for having limited seating right now, but we can definitely hear them as we were coming back, and their support mattered... I hope they believe in us.”
The Own Goal
Allowing one goal didn’t quite prove chaos for Minnesota, but the Salloi tally changed the game's pace into Kansas City’s favor. Soon after, they forced the Loons into a poor position, and Morris Duggan deflected the ball past his own keeper.
Joveljić's Perfect Finish: Worth Every Penny
When SKC spent $4 million to sign Joveljić from the Galaxy, they knew they were getting a striker who could find perfect positions. He lived up to that and more on the tying goal, popping up unnoticed before striking a ball off the far post and past Dayne St. Clair for a perfect ending to a chaotic night.
Did the comeback keep heat off Vermes?
Down 3-0 and riding a 10-game losing streak, noise was starting to surround longtime Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes. Yet, the comeback and drive the team showed but just quell some of those frustrated with recent performances.
The draw is one thing, but the club has not won a competitive match since Sept. 18, 2024, when they beat the Colorado Rapids.
“We have to create perspective. I don't think in the first three games we played that we deserved not to get any points in any of those games,” added Vermes. “I think tonight, by coming back that way, it should give a little confidence to the guys as we move through.