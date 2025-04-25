MLS Score Predictions: Full List of Matchday 10 Games
The 2025 MLS season continues as it nears the one-third mark, with matches returning on both days of the weekend: 11 on Saturday and four on Sunday. Inter Miami CF remain the lone undefeated team in league play while LA Galaxy and CF Montreal are still searching for their first wins.
Sports Illustrated predicts Matchday 10 of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 10
FC Cincinnati vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 4–1 Sporting Kansas City
Evander and Kévin Denkey have found their form for FC Cincinnati and should be able to make easy work of a Sporting Kansas City defense, which has struggled through nine games in 2025, despite picking up a 5–3 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Matchday 9.
Combined, Evander and Denkey have scored 10 goals, with FC Cincinnati sitting second in the Eastern Conference, heading into Matchday 10.
Toronto FC vs. New York City FC
Prediction: Toronto FC 1-0 New York City FC
New York City FC find themselves with inconsistent form as they head to Canada to take on a Toronto FC side, which has been playing with a newfound stingy approach and has not conceded in back-to-back games.
After winning their first game of the season 1–0 in a visit to Real Salt Lake on Matchday 9, Toronto FC will look for their first home win of the season on Saturday.
New York Red Bulls vs. CF Montréal
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 3–0 CF Montréal
The New York Red Bulls are looking to get back in the win column after a draw against Orlando City SC and a loss to D.C. United, and they may have an easy path. CF Montréal are one of just two sides yet to win an MLS match this season.
Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2–2 D.C. United
Philadelphia Union striker Tai Baribo currently leads MLS goalscoring with six goals, and takes on last year’s top scorer, D.C. United’s Christian Benteke, in an Eastern Conference battle. With two backlines going through transition and two attackers that have very defined styles, expect this one to have few chances but strong finishing on the few that do happen.
Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: Orlando City SC 1–1 Atlanta United
After starting the season as two of the best attacking sides in MLS, the historic southern rivals have struggled to score in recent weeks. Can Emmanuel Latte Lath find his form again for Atlanta United, and will it be enough to outduel an Orlando side, which despite having Luis Muriel, Martin Ojeda and Marco Pasalic, has failed to score in their last three games?
Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: Charlotte FC 4-0 New England Revolution
The New England Revolution are in a little spell of good form with back-to-back wins against Atlanta United and Sporting Kansas City. Still, it could all come crashing down against Charlotte FC this weekend, facing Wilfried Zaha, Pep Biel, Patrick Agyemang and The Crown’s other standouts in North Carolina.
Columbus Crew SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes
Even with Bruce Arena’s success with the San Jose Earthquakes so far this season, he’s yet to turn them into an elite defensive team, and that could be an issue against Columbus Crew SC. The Crew’s attacking forces of Daniel Gazdag, Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi will also be determined to finish, after failing to score on 2.67 xG against Inter Miami CF last weekend.
San Diego FC vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: San Diego FC 3–1 Real Salt Lake
Both teams struggled on Matchday 9, with San Diego FC falling 3–0 to Charlotte FC and Real Salt Lake dropping all three points against Toronto FC. San Diego will be confident as they return home, while RSL will look to tread water in what will be a challenging game, even though they got midfielder Diego Luna’s red card rescinded.
Houston Dynamo vs. Austin FC
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1–2 Austin FC
It’s another Copa Tejas matchup for Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo, and it comes with Austin potentially offering a debut match to the newly-acquired Robert Taylor. The Finnish winger recently joined the club from Inter Miami CF, and could be poised for a big game in the debut derby.
Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: Nashville SC 0–2 Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Fire FC have been enjoying a stellar run of form to start the season under new head coach Gregg Berhalter, sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference, with a potent attack of Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel.
Nashville SC might not be able to hold much meaningful possession and could be in line to miss out on points on their home pitch.
Colorado Rapids vs.Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3–3 Seattle Sounders FC
Both teams enter this weekend’s clash in fine form and with goals coming easily, while Seattle enters off a pair of clean sheets against FC Dallas and Nashville SC. With the attacking talents and newfound form of Pedro de la Vega, Jesus Ferreira, Rafael Navarro and Djordjie Mihailovic, expect a barnburner in the Mile High City.
Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Prediction: Minnesota United 1–1 Vancouver Whitecaps FC
It’s two teams with fast attacks, but in very different situations, as they battle atop the Western Conference. The Whitecaps come into the match likely rotating players, being between legs in their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal against Inter Miami CF, after beating the south Floridians 2–0 in the first leg.
Minnesota, meanwhile, surrenders most possession and hits on the counter-attack, a system the Whitecaps have easily defended this season, facing players similar to the threats of Kelvin Yeboah and Tani Oluwaseyi.
Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 1-2 FC Dallas
Inter Miami CF had a week to forget with a 2– 0 loss to Vancouver in the Concacaf Champions Cup, despite playing all their superstars for the full 90 minutes. With head coach Javier Mascherano having eyes on Wednesday’s second leg, expect some rotation for the Herons against FC Dallas, currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference.
LAFC vs. St.Louis CITY SC
Prediction: LAFC 1–0 St. Louis CITY SC
LAFC brought in two new faces on the MLS Transfer Deadline, welcoming attackers Frankie Amaya and Ryan Raposo, two former MLS players returning to the league for a second stint. Having found their attacking form, they should be able to snag a goal against the defensively focused St. Louis CITY SC.
LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers FC
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–3 Portland Timbers FC
LA Galaxy have already gotten off to the worst start to the season for a reigning champion, and that’s likely to continue when they face the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. With three points in nine games, and no wins, things are as dire as they can get for the Galaxy.