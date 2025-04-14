MLS Power Rankings: Vancouver Whitecaps Make History, Inter Miami CF Struggle on Matchday 8
It took until Matchday 8, but every MLS club has finally played a home game in 2025, as CF Montréal opened up their home schedule at Stade Saputo on Saturday.
Yet, Montreal’s home-opening loss wasn’t the focus north of the border. Instead, Vancouver Whitecaps FC dominated Austin FC 5–1, with USMNT striker Brian White scoring four goals to keep his side atop the MLS Supporters’ Shield table.
Columbus Crew SC won and had the biggest week given their addition of Daniel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union. Several other MLS clubs also had significant weekends, with bright spots and learning experiences across the board.
Sports Illustrated dives into MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 8. If you missed Matchday 7's ratings, check that out too.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MLS WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
MLS Power Rankings after Matchday 8: Clubs 30-16
30. CF Montréal (Previous: 28)
29. Sporting Kansas City (Previous: 27)
28. LA Galaxy (Previous: 29)
27. D.C. United (Previous: 26)
26. New England Revolution (Previous: 30)
25. Houston Dynamo (Previous: 25)
24. FC Dallas (Previous: 23)
23. New York Red Bulls (Previous: 22)
22. Real Salt Lake (Previous: 21)
21. Portland Timbers (Previous: 24)
20. Toronto FC (Previous: 20)
19. St. Louis CITY SC (Previous: 16)
18. Atlanta United (Previous: 14)
17. Seattle Sounders FC (Previous: 19)
16. Nashville SC (Previous: 18)
15. Austin FC (Previous: 10)
So, that was bad. Austin FC can count on Brad Stuver to make six saves on the day, including stopping a second-half penalty, after one of the worst defensive halves of the season. Head coach Nico Estevez’s side had established themselves as an elite defensive team and then proceeded to allow Brian White to score four goals and the Whitecaps to run roughshod over their plan.
Oof. On to next week.
At least Dani Pereira made it into our MLS Goals of the Week selection with a beauty.
14. Chicago Fire FC (Previous: 17)
Gregg Berhalter has proven he can coach with the best teams in MLS and put together a perfect plan for a scoreless draw with Inter Miami CF in front of a record crowd on Sunday. Relying on the wide contributions of Philip Zinckernagel and Jonathan Bamba, Chicago was able to exploit a centrally heavy Miami, keep the ball away from Lionel Messi, and put up 1.22 xG.
While better finishing on elite chances from Bamba or Brian Gutierrez could have gotten three points, Berhalter’s Fire has now managed to claim four of six points against the league’s toughest teams, the Whitecaps and Inter Miami.
13. San Jose Earthquakes (Previous: 13)
The San Jose Earthquakes started the year with some consistent form but have struggled to link results since, losing 2–1 to LAFC this weekend after beating D.C. United 6–1 on Matchday 7.
While the Quakes largely played fine, and Cristian Espinoza continued to shine in midfield, there will be concerns going forward between the sticks, after Daniel had to leave in the 20th minute after a collision with Olivier Giroud.
The Earthquakes are inconsistent at best; they're good enough to be a playoff team, but more so in the 8 vs. 9 play-in game than the MLS Cup contenders they looked to be early in the season.
12. Orlando City SC (Previous: 12)
It was just a few weeks ago that Orlando City SC were an offensive powerhouse, and now they’re riding two games without a goal, after tying New York Red Bulls 0–0 this weekend. While head coach Oscar Pareja’s team had some promising attacking play, it was largely derailed after defender Rodrigo Schlegel picked up a red card in the 56th minute.
Still, the trio of Marco Pasalic, Martin Ojeda and Luis Muriel could have done better on their nine combined shots and xG of 1.49 compared to New York, which managed just 0.53 xG in an uninspiring performance from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
11. Colorado Rapids (Previous: 15)
The Colorado Rapids bounced back perfectly from last week’s 2–0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, beating the high-flying San Diego FC 3–2, with standout performances from Rafael Navarro and Djordje Mihailovic
Zoning in on Navarro, the 24-year-old had the best performance of any player, not only scoring the eventual winning goal after a stellar team buildup but also leading the team by winning four tackles and nine duels. An inspiring performance to be sure from the striker.
While entering the match too late to make much impact, Ted Ku-DiPietro also made his debut for the club, coming on in the No. 10 role for Cole Bassett in the 84th minute, giving him his first minutes in a role he could thrive in.
10. Charlotte FC (Previous: 9)
Charlotte FC did what they needed to do against CF Montréal, picking up a 1–0 win in the Canadian club’s home debut while bringing The Crown their fourth win in five games.
However, it was an otherwise forgettable performance against a Montréal side that looked more comfortable on the ball, held possession for long spells, and were largely unlucky to beat Kristijan Kahlina on their 18 shots, only two of which they put on target.
Pep Biel continued to impress and got himself the goal, and his side got the win despite the performance. They’re up to second in the Eastern Conference now and take on San Diego FC next weekend in what should be a fun matchup.
After the Saturday win, it seems like midfielder Ashley Westwood got to enjoy Rory Mcilory’s win at The Masters, too.
9. New York City FC (Previous: 11)
New York City FC made the most of a poor sequence from the Philadelphia Union backline and picked up a 1–0 win through a goal from Alonzo Martinez, who continues to be the driving force behind all NYCFC attacks.
While Matt Freese stood out with three saves and Maxi Moralez had another strong game with seven passes into the final third, the continued defensive midfield contributions of 18-year-old Jonathan Shore have been impressive. Few teenagers are able to step into a role in MLS and look comfortable, and he has been consistent since doing so; a player to watch for the USMNT in the future.
8. Philadelphia Union (Previous: 5)
It was not a fun week for Philadelphia Union supporters. Not only did they lose 1–0 to NYCFC, but they said goodbye to a key member of their attack since 2021, as Daniel Gazdag joined Columbus Crew SC on a deal worth up to $4.5 million.
Without him, the Union looked disjointed and struggled to create attacks at Yankee Stadium, a worrying trend for an in-form striker like Tai Baribo, who thrives on finishing loose balls in the box.
Just to add salt to the wound for Philadelphia, Baribo also lost his lead in the MLS Golden Boot standings, stuck on six goals after failing to score in his last three appearances. They’re up against Atlanta United next weekend, with both teams looking to rebound from losses on Matchday 8.
7. FC Cincinnati (Previous: 6)
It’s three wins in a row for FC Cincinnati after they beat D.C. United 1–0 this weekend, but is it time to worry about their $16 million transfer, Kévin Denkey?
Subscribe here to MLS Season Pass
After a stellar start to the season, Denkey has slowed down in recent weeks and hasn’t found a goal in 650 minutes of MLS play. However, given his ability to score early, he should be able to hit a vein of form again – the only question then being, whether he’s able to be consistent.
Matt Miazga also returned from a knee injury he suffered last season, and the side was still without Evander. Even though it wasn’t pretty, Gerado Valenzuela's goal aside, it’s three wins in a row now for Cincinnati, and they’re still developing as the season enters its second third.
6. LAFC (Previous: 8)
Denis Bouanga found the back of the net in MLS for the first time this season, and that’s precisely what LAFC have needed to start finding their footing in 2025. While they cashed in on some goalkeeping errors, winning against a thriving rival was important, especially after falling out of the Concacaf Champions Cup vs. Inter Miami earlier in the week.
Bouanga started this season without a goal in six games, one of the worst spells in his time with LAFC. Now, with a goal to his record, the club will hope he returns to the force that has powered their attack for the last several seasons.
5. San Diego FC (Previous: 3)
It wasn’t all bad for San Diego FC, but a lack of pressure from the top of the final third saw them struggle against Colorado. Mihailovic was able to control that space and exploit passes in behind for Navarro and Darren Yapi.
While San Diego were able to control much of the play, it was that space in Colorado’s attacking midfield that they struggled to contain, with Jeppe Tverskov and Anibal Godoy unable to put in a fully balanced midfield effort.
Still, getting a goal for San Diego native Luca de la Torre is a positive, as is the continued attacking prowess from wingers Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Anders Dreyer, who both picked up assists.
4. Inter Miami CF (Previous: 4)
Javier Mascherano came into the Inter Miami CF job with no club managerial experience, and it’s showing. While the Herons were able to overturn a deficit against LAFC and advance in the Concacaf Champions Cup, they looked listless and slow here. They struggled to adapt in an eventually scoreless draw against the Chicago Fire.
Lionel Messi nearly scored a stroke of genius goal from a set-piece to win the match for Miami, and if he had, there would have been no difficult discussions. However, the Argentine hit the woodwork twice from free kicks, and Miami struggled to defend in wide areas and were unproductive in attack.
Now, Mascherano will finally be forced to adapt and potentially rotate his team ahead of another busy couple of weeks and two challenging, yet very different opponents in Columbus Crew in MLS and Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Champions Cup.
Can he learn and adapt, or will Miami continue to spiral down the Eastern Conference standings?
3. Columbus Crew SC (Previous: 7)
Columbus Crew SC picked up a 2–1 win over St. Louis CITY SC on Sunday Night Soccer, after adding Daniel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union, and now find themselves atop the Eastern Conference. A week doesn’t get much better than that.
Since losing Cucho Hérnandez in the lead-up to the season, Columbus has been searching for a final attacking piece to bring them back to consistent contender status, even though Jacen Russell-Rowe and Diego Rossi have been outstanding so far this season.
By adding Gazdag, they bring in a fit, experienced midfielder who has proven his prowess against the Eastern Conference and is used to playing on a strong team with an identity—just as Columbus finds themselves under Wilfried Nancy.
Rossi still played the decider on Sunday with a goal from distance, but Gazdag created one chance, made 32 of 33 passes, and had three passes into the final third in an impressive debut overall.
Plus, Steven Moreira rolled back the years with this tremendous volley.
The Crew are back, and they’ll have a chance to prove that even more when they take on Inter Miami next weekend.
2. Minnesota United (Previous: 1)
Tani Oluwaseyi seemed destined to score against Toronto FC ahead of the match. He had five goals in six games and was returning to a stadium just a few kilometres away from his hometown of Mississauga, Ontario.
Yet, he and Minnesota United were held to a scoreless draw against a frustrating TFC side, which played without a dedicated striker and stuck in a low block for nearly the entire match, not allowing Oluwaseyi or Kelvin Yeboah to cash in on the transitions they thrive in.
Joaquin Pereyra continued to look like more of a DP midfielder for Minnesota, but he still isn’t quite the player to open up a defense sitting in a low block. However, a draw on the road isn’t all bad, and Dayne St. Clair made five saves to extend the undefeated streak to seven games.
1. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Previous: 2)
Brian White scored four goals, Vancouver Whitecaps FC beat Austin FC 5–1, and Los Verdes can probably leave happy it wasn’t 8–1, given the Whitecaps missed a penalty and had 11 shots on target.
It’s been a tremendous season so far for the Whitecaps, and they don’t seem to be slowing down, continuing to dominate in nearly every area of the pitch, as they put five past an Austin side that had previously only conceded just four goals in seven matches.
The win over Austin brought White into a tie for the MLS Golden Boot lead on six goals, and continued a strong week after the ‘Caps eliminated Liga MX side Pumas in the Concacaf Champions Cup to advance to the semifinals of that competition.
Even without DP midfielder Ryan Gauld and Canadian international left-back Sam Adekugbe, Vancouver have been able to make the most of their depth under head coach Jesper Sørensen and made the most of a tactical adjustment, which sent towering striker Daniel Rios out to the wing due to injuries.
The Whitecaps are clear atop the Western Conference on 19 points so far and look ahead to some big matches in the next few weeks, up against St. Louis CITY SC and Minnesota United in MLS and Inter Miami in the Champions Cup semifinals.