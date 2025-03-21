MLS Score Predictions: Full List of Matchday 5 Games
The 2025 MLS season continues despite the FIFA international break as teams enter the second month of the regular season. This week sees 13 matches on Saturday before Austin FC clash with San Diego FC on Sunday night. The New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF have the weekend off.
Sports Illustrated predicts the weekend of MLS action below.
MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 5
FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 0–2 Atlanta United
Atlanta United are missing eight players to international duty in this one but still have a top striker in Emmanuel Latte Lath, who will be the difference maker in this game.
While the Five Stripes will be missing some key center backs, they face an FC Cincinnati team lacking goals and creativity, having scored only once outside of Kévin Denkey this season.
Another Atlanta player to watch this week is Alexey Miranchuk, who won’t have to battle with Miguel Almiron in central midfield and should have more opportunities to play to his strengths.
Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: LA Galaxy 3–1 Minnesota United
Without a top striker in Tani Oluwaseyi and their starting goalkeeper in Dayne St. Clair, things will be tough for Minnesota United this weekend, paving the way for the LA Galaxy to grab their first victory of the 2025 MLS season.
If Minnesota is to find any attacking moments, they’ll look to Kelvin Yeboah, but they have also struggled to create and won’t be able to turn to Robin Lod in midfield. Meanwhile, the Galaxy have hit a slight vein of form, with Christian Ramirez scoring in back-to-back MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup matches.
Charlotte FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: Charlotte FC 2–1 San Jose Earthquakes
Charlotte FC have been playing some of the most entertaining soccer in MLS over the last few weeks and enter this matchup with their key piece of attacking talents––Wilfried Zaha.
While they will miss Patrick Agyemang and Liel Abada, both away on international duty, Zaha will get a chance to run against a San Jose Earthquakes backline that hasn’t looked as strong as they did in the first few weeks of the season.
On Thursday, Charlotte signed a contract extension with head coach Dean Smith for 2027, so they should be able to keep the good vibes going in front of the home supporters.
Columbus Crew SC vs. New York City FC
Prediction: Columbus Crew SC 1–1 New York City FC
New York City FC have enjoyed a strong start to their season at home with two straight wins against Orlando City SC and the New England Revolution, but head out on the road against a testing opponent in the Columbus Crew.
They will sorely miss striker Alonso Martinez against Columbus, and the Crew will also miss starting goalkeeper Patrick Schulte, among others. However, neither team has looked dominant this season, and a draw should be in the cards.
New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 0–0 Toronto FC
The New York Red Bulls will be without starting goalkeeper Carlos Coronel this weekend, while Toronto FC miss key midfielder Jonathan Osorio and have already struggled to score.
While the Red Bulls have shown attacking flashes at times, Toronto will put forth a strong defensive effort in this game, setting it up for a scoreless draw at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.
Orlando City SC vs. D.C. United
Prediction: Orlando City SC 1–2 D.C. United
D.C. United have been one of the more surprising teams this season, and while they only have one win and three draws, they are among seven teams still boasting an undefeated record in MLS play.
Orlando are missing goalkeeper Pedro Gallese due to international duty with Peru, so expect to send in a significant amount of crosses, hoping to further exploit Christian Benteke’s aerial abilities.
Philadelphia Union vs. St. Louis CITY SC
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 0–0 St. Louis CITY SC
Two of the hottest teams to start the 2025 MLS season, Philadelphia, will be looking to bounce back after their first loss of the year against Nashville SC last week.
It won’t be easy, though, as they look to break down a St. Louis CITY side that has yet to concede a goal through four matches, becoming just the third team in MLS’ 30-year history to reach that mark.
With Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo off representing Israel, the biggest storyline in this one is Philadelphia manager Bradley Carnell coaching against his former team, a club he led to one of the best-ever expansion seasons in 2023.
Sporting Kansas City vs. LAFC
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 1–1 LAFC
Sporting Kansas City enter a contest for the first time in months, not coming off a loss. Having scored three goals to come back and tie Minnesota United 3–3 last weekend, the group is confident, unlike in 10 MLS games.
Dejan Joveljić is also finally thriving for head coach Peter Vermes’ squad, finding ways to put himself into scoring positions despite not having the same build-up midfield talent he became used to while with the LA Galaxy.
LAFC will be without key attacking contributor Denis Bouanga, while SKC won’t miss any vital players other than defender Zorhan Bassong. Given their ability to score, they should be able to at least get a point out of LAFC.
Nashville SC vs CF Montreal
Prediction: Nashville SC 2–0 CF Montreal
CF Montreal have yet to win this season, and Nashville SC recently found a little bit of form.
While Hany Mukhtar is still a far cry from the influential player he was in his 2023 MLS MVP-winning season, he stood out against the Philadelphia Union for Nashville’s first win last weekend.
At the same time, Nashville striker Sam Surridge got his first goal of the season, and the squad looks like it’s clicking in attack. The Coyotes' shouldn’t have any issue dealing with a Joel Waterman-less Montreal side.
Colorado Rapids vs Portland Timbers
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-2 Portland Timbers
The Colorado Rapids have been one of the most exciting teams in MLS this season, with stellar play from Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro, and new midfield signing Josh Atencio. They head to Portland after a 1–0 win over Austin FC and should be able to take advantage of the Timbers’ porous backline.
Portland, meanwhile, have the luxury of facing a Zack Steffen-less Colorado after the USMNT keeper made 12 saves in the Rapids’ win on Matchday 4. Can David da Costa find some form in this game?
Real Salt Lake vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 1–2 FC Dallas
Diego Luna has been the key to any success for Real Salt Lake this season, and he’s away with the USMNT at the Concacaf Nations League. Without him, it’s hard to see RSL finding much success.
FC Dallas will also be looking to find some attacking form, particularly for Petar Musa and Luciano Acosta, a key duo that was held off the scoresheet in a 1–0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps last week.
Seattle Sounders FCvs Houston Dynamo
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 1–1 Houston Dynamo
After a strong start to the season, illness and injury have taken over the Seattle Sounders. Last weekend, they lost 1–0 to St. Louis and crashed out of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Cruz Azul.
Head coach Brian Schmetzer should at least be on the touchline for this match after missing the previous game with illness, but key midfielder Pedro de la Vega remains questionable.
Houston aren’t in a great situation either, having lost midfielder Jack McGlynn to international duty and starting goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell to a season-ending injury. Yet, they do have some form after beating El Salvador (yes, you read that right) in a friendly midweek.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1–0 Chicago Fire FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC are the only remaining perfect club in MLS but will be without five key players this week due to international duty and injury. Ryan Gauld, Brian White, Ali Ahmed, Andres Cubas and Pedro Vite, who have all been critical to the team’s hot start, won’t be in the matchday squad.
Yet, head coach Jesper Sørensen has developed the team within an identity and should be able to get strong enough performances from Jayden Nelson, Daniel Rios and J.C. Ngando, all players who have had their moments in 2025.
Chicago comes into the match after Hugo Cuypers and Andrew Gutman scored in a 2–1 win over Toronto FC, but they will be without leading striker Brian Gutierrez.
Not only is it a solid match to tune into, but Chicago head coach Gregg Berhalter will coach against his son, Sebastian Berhalter, a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps.
Austin FC vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: Austin FC 1–1 San Diego FC
Austin FC have not been good this season, but this game presents an enticing opportunity for Brandon Vazquez to prove why he should have been on the USMNT. He’ll have to do it without teammate Myrto Uzuni, but that may be a blessing in disguise as the two have tactically clashed at times this season.
Still undefeated, San Diego should be able to frustrate Los Verdes on the road, pushing their first-ever loss to another week.