MLS Score Predictions: Full List of Matchday 12 Games
The 2025 MLS season hits its one-third mark this week, and the LA Galaxy and CF Montreal are still searching for their first wins of the season. Meanwhile, Vancouver Whitecaps FC take on LAFC in one of the most enticing matchups of the year so far.
Sports Illustrated predicts Matchday 10 of MLS action below.
Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 2–2 Atlanta United
Chicago Fire FC’s Hugo Cuypers is tied for the MLS lead with seven goals this season, but his Gregg Berhalter-coached side has failed to pick up a win in their last seven matches. Coming up against Atlanta United, expect both teams to attack this game and eventually take a single point.
Minnesota United vs. Inter Miami CF
Prediction: Minnesota United 1-3 Inter Miami CF
Minnesota United may be one of the best defensive teams in MLS this season, but Inter Miami CF are flying high after a 4–1 win over the New York Red Bulls and a full week of rest. Julian Gressel will take on his former Herons, but expect another big game from Lionel Messi, after he scored last week.
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United
Prediction: Toronto FC 0–2 D.C. United
Toronto FC are in shambles right now and have lost the support of many of their fans. With significant injuries to attacking pieces, they will struggle to break down D.C. United. Expect Christian Benteke to get a goal or two at BMO Field.
FC Cincinnati vs. Austin FC
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1–1 Austin FC
Two teams with attacks that should be good, but have struggled at times. Despite spending nearly $30 million on their attackers, Austin FC have failed to score in two straight games. Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati were shut out against NYCFC last weekend.
New York City FC vs. CF Montréal
Prediction: New York City FC 1–2 CF Montréal
CF Montréal haven’t picked up a win yet this season, but have had flashes since Designated Player Giacomo Vrioni entered the lineup. He’s not a surefire starter, but the Quebecois club might just get their first win of the year in New York City.
New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2–2 LA Galaxy
It’s a rematch of last year’s MLS Cup Final, but the champions have never been worse. Sitting 11 games without a win to start the year, don’t expect the LA Galaxy to change that when they visit the New York Red Bulls.
Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: Orlando City SC 4–1 New England Revolution
Orlando City SC’s potent attack of Luis Muriel, Martin Ojeda and Marco Pasalic has been too quiet for too long, and seems poised for a big game. Hosting a mediocre New England Revolution side might be their perfect chance to do so.
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 1–2 Columbus Crew SC
Two of the best teams in MLS over the last five years, the Philadelphia Union have lost a certain edge since selling Daniel Gazdag to Columbus Crew SC. Expect their former attacking midfielder to have a big game, and for head coach Wilfried Nancy’s side to prevail. However this goes, it’s a tasty matchup for Saturday night.
FC Dallas vs Real Salt Lake
Prediction: FC Dallas 1–2 Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake showed some flashes against Vancouver Whitecaps FC last week and should be able to cash in against a defensively porous FC Dallas. It’s also a battle between two diminutive creative attackers as Salt Lake’s Diego Luna goes head-to-head with FC Dallas superstar Luciano Acosta.
Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1–3 Seattle Sounders FC
The Seattle Sounders roll into Texas with three wins in their last four matches, and come up against a Houston Dynamo side that has only managed two wins in 11 games this year. Seattle has the upper hand here after beating St. Louis CITY SC 4–1 last week. Look for Danny Musovski to score in his fifth consecutive game.
Nashville SC vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Nashville SC 2–3 Charlotte FC
This should be a fun, back-and-forth matchup between two teams that like to attack. Charlotte FC have lost their last two matches after winning the previous three, and there’s little doubt Wilfried Zaha, Liel Abada, and the rest of The Crown want to stop their skid this weekend.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–2 San Diego FC
Two of the best teams to start the season, St. Louis CITY SC and San Diego FC, have slowed down in recent weeks. However, San Diego comes into the weekend riding a wave of confidence after thrashing FC Dallas 5–0 last weekend.
Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2–2 San Jose Earthquakes
The San Jose Earthquakes are great one week, and subpar the next. Yet, they’ve gotten consistent, outstanding attacking play from Chicho Arango–– tied for the MLS Golden Boot lead with seven goals – and Cristian Espinoza. The altitude may be an issue for their style, but they should be able to grab a point.
Portland Timbers vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: Portland Timbers 1–1 Sporting Kansas City
The Portland Timbers had a gruelling U.S. Open Cup match against Seattle’s MLS Next Pro team midweek and had to play more starters than they would have hoped. However, they should be able to get a goal against a Sporting Kansas City team that managed to win without taking a shot last weekend.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LAFC
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2–1 LAFC
By far the best matchup of the weekend, the MLS-leading Vancouver Whitecaps take on longtime rivals LAFC. It’s a hallmark test for the Whitecaps against one of the teams that has consistently beaten them. If the Canadian side, buoyed by Sebastian Berhalter, Brian White, Pedro Vite and all-around stellar team play, finds three points here, it’s an even greater confidence boost ahead of the Concacaf Champions Cup Final.