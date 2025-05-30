SI

MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 17

The Concacaf Champions Cup final and FIFA Club World Cup playoff took two MLS matches off this week's schedule.

Ben Steiner

How will each match unfold on Matchday 17 of the 2025 MLS regular season?
The backend of an MLS double matchweek also brings some extra nuance, whether it's teams on more rest or those rotating their squad, things are always a little bit tougher to predict. That’s what we’ve got on Matchday 17 this weekend with 13 matches across the board. 

Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC had their games postponed with commitments in the Concacaf Champions Cup final and FIFA Club World Cup playoff, affecting the Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 0–3 San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC became the third team to fire their coach in 2025, parting ways with Olof Mellberg after he coached just 14 games with the club. The former Swedish international ended his low-event tenure on an 11-game winless run. 

Even though he’s no longer there, it should be straightforward work for the San Jose Earthquakes

Nashville SC vs. New York City FC

Prediction: Nashville SC 3–1 New York City FC

Led by Hany Mukhtar’s rekindled form, Nashville SC has hit a good run of results, with a recent win over Toronto FC and a midweek 2–2 draw with Columbus Crew SC. Taking on an NYCFC team reeling after a 3–0 loss to the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, expect Nashville to come out on top at Geodis Park. 

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United

Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2–2 Atlanta United 

Are Atlanta United... good? Despite a dismal start to a year that had such high hopes, Atlanta United have strung two wins together, beating FC Cincinnati 4–2 last weekend, before Jamal Thiaré scored a last-minute winner to beat Orlando City SC 3–2 on Wednesday. They seek a third-straight win against the Red Bulls on Saturday. 

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3–1 D.C. United

FC Cincinnati didn’t have the week they were hoping for, picking up just one point in a 3–3 draw with FC Dallas and former superstar, Luciano Acosta, after falling 4–2 to Atlanta United on the weekend. Their attack is clicking with Kévin Denkey leading the way, and he should be able to get the better of D.C. United's backline. 

Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew SC

Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2–2 Columbus Crew SC 

Inter Miami CF have been on the uptick over the last eight days, fighting back to a 3–3 draw with the Philadelphia Union, before beating CF Montréal 4–2, buoyed by braces from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. 

Columbus Crew SC have never been an easy opponent with Wilfried Nancy in charge, but a win would be a proving point for Miami’s recent form. 

CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution

Prediction: CF Montréal 2–1 New England Revolution

Giacomo Vrioni didn’t have the best time as a striker with the New England Revolution, but he’s looked good since joining CF Montréal, scoring three goals in six appearances as the club’s lone Designated Player. After a 4–2 loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday, Montréal will hope to give their home fans a chance to celebrate a win at Stade Saputo for the first time this season. 

Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Prediction: Orlando City SC 3–0 Chicago Fire FC

Orlando City SC had a point slip through their grasp in the final moments against Atlanta United on Wednesday, and will look to take advantage of a Chicago Fire FC side that, despite not playing midweek, will be without the suspended Brian Gutierrez and Dje D'Avilla. 

Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC

Prediction: Toronto FC 2–2 Charlotte FC

It wasn’t a midweek to remember for either club, with Toronto FC letting a 1–0 lead slip in the final 10 minutes to lose to the Philadelphia Union, while Charlotte FC dropped a 4–2 result to the New York Red Bulls. Yet, these are two teams that can be fun on their day and with the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Wilfried Zaha matching up, the match should be a back-and-forth affair. 

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union

Prediction: FC Dallas 1–3 Philadelphia Union

FC Dallas is running the gauntlet of formidable Eastern Conference foes this week and looked good in a 3–3 draw with FC Cincinnati. Coming up against MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo and the Union, though, presents a more balanced challenge, which could be too much for even Luciano Acosta to overcome. 

Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–0 Sporting Kansas City

The Houston Dynamo have won three of their last four games and return home to BBVA Compass Stadium after trouncing NYCFC 3–0 in The Bronx on Wednesday. With Jack McGlynn leading the way in midfield, the Dynamo should be able to push past a Sporting Kansas City side that hasn’t won in four matches. 

LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–1 Real Salt Lake

Will the LA Galaxy ever win again? After a 1–0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, the Galaxy find themselves at 16 games without a win. Real Salt Lake are winless in six, but have a game-changer in Diego Luna, who has been in form with eight goals and two assists in 15 games this season. 

San Diego FC vs. Austin FC

Prediction: San Diego FC 2–1 Austin FC 

San Diego FC are thriving on the pitch and have a chance to gain some ground on the Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United at the top of the Western Conference this weekend. Considering they will likely be missing Luca de la Torre and Hirving Lozano for most of June and July with Gold Cup duties, racking up points now is critical. 

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United

Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 2–2 Minnesota United

Both the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United picked up points midweek and will be eager to lift themselves further up the Western Conference standings as the standalone MLS matchup on Sunday night.

Jesus Ferreira scored his first Seattle goal in their Wednesday win over San Diego FC, and will look to build on it, while Minnesota hope to get back to their scoring ways after a scoreless draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

