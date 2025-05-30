MLS Score Predictions: Matchday 17
The backend of an MLS double matchweek also brings some extra nuance, whether it's teams on more rest or those rotating their squad, things are always a little bit tougher to predict. That’s what we’ve got on Matchday 17 this weekend with 13 matches across the board.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC and LAFC had their games postponed with commitments in the Concacaf Champions Cup final and FIFA Club World Cup playoff, affecting the Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 0–3 San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis CITY SC became the third team to fire their coach in 2025, parting ways with Olof Mellberg after he coached just 14 games with the club. The former Swedish international ended his low-event tenure on an 11-game winless run.
Even though he’s no longer there, it should be straightforward work for the San Jose Earthquakes.
Nashville SC vs. New York City FC
Prediction: Nashville SC 3–1 New York City FC
Led by Hany Mukhtar’s rekindled form, Nashville SC has hit a good run of results, with a recent win over Toronto FC and a midweek 2–2 draw with Columbus Crew SC. Taking on an NYCFC team reeling after a 3–0 loss to the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, expect Nashville to come out on top at Geodis Park.
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: New York Red Bulls 2–2 Atlanta United
Are Atlanta United... good? Despite a dismal start to a year that had such high hopes, Atlanta United have strung two wins together, beating FC Cincinnati 4–2 last weekend, before Jamal Thiaré scored a last-minute winner to beat Orlando City SC 3–2 on Wednesday. They seek a third-straight win against the Red Bulls on Saturday.
FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3–1 D.C. United
FC Cincinnati didn’t have the week they were hoping for, picking up just one point in a 3–3 draw with FC Dallas and former superstar, Luciano Acosta, after falling 4–2 to Atlanta United on the weekend. Their attack is clicking with Kévin Denkey leading the way, and he should be able to get the better of D.C. United's backline.
Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2–2 Columbus Crew SC
Inter Miami CF have been on the uptick over the last eight days, fighting back to a 3–3 draw with the Philadelphia Union, before beating CF Montréal 4–2, buoyed by braces from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
Columbus Crew SC have never been an easy opponent with Wilfried Nancy in charge, but a win would be a proving point for Miami’s recent form.
CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: CF Montréal 2–1 New England Revolution
Giacomo Vrioni didn’t have the best time as a striker with the New England Revolution, but he’s looked good since joining CF Montréal, scoring three goals in six appearances as the club’s lone Designated Player. After a 4–2 loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday, Montréal will hope to give their home fans a chance to celebrate a win at Stade Saputo for the first time this season.
Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC
Prediction: Orlando City SC 3–0 Chicago Fire FC
Orlando City SC had a point slip through their grasp in the final moments against Atlanta United on Wednesday, and will look to take advantage of a Chicago Fire FC side that, despite not playing midweek, will be without the suspended Brian Gutierrez and Dje D'Avilla.
Toronto FC vs. Charlotte FC
Prediction: Toronto FC 2–2 Charlotte FC
It wasn’t a midweek to remember for either club, with Toronto FC letting a 1–0 lead slip in the final 10 minutes to lose to the Philadelphia Union, while Charlotte FC dropped a 4–2 result to the New York Red Bulls. Yet, these are two teams that can be fun on their day and with the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Wilfried Zaha matching up, the match should be a back-and-forth affair.
FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union
Prediction: FC Dallas 1–3 Philadelphia Union
FC Dallas is running the gauntlet of formidable Eastern Conference foes this week and looked good in a 3–3 draw with FC Cincinnati. Coming up against MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo and the Union, though, presents a more balanced challenge, which could be too much for even Luciano Acosta to overcome.
Houston Dynamo vs. Sporting Kansas City
Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2–0 Sporting Kansas City
The Houston Dynamo have won three of their last four games and return home to BBVA Compass Stadium after trouncing NYCFC 3–0 in The Bronx on Wednesday. With Jack McGlynn leading the way in midfield, the Dynamo should be able to push past a Sporting Kansas City side that hasn’t won in four matches.
LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake
Prediction: LA Galaxy 1–1 Real Salt Lake
Will the LA Galaxy ever win again? After a 1–0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, the Galaxy find themselves at 16 games without a win. Real Salt Lake are winless in six, but have a game-changer in Diego Luna, who has been in form with eight goals and two assists in 15 games this season.
San Diego FC vs. Austin FC
Prediction: San Diego FC 2–1 Austin FC
San Diego FC are thriving on the pitch and have a chance to gain some ground on the Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United at the top of the Western Conference this weekend. Considering they will likely be missing Luca de la Torre and Hirving Lozano for most of June and July with Gold Cup duties, racking up points now is critical.
Seattle Sounders FC vs. Minnesota United
Prediction: Seattle Sounders FC 2–2 Minnesota United
Both the Seattle Sounders and Minnesota United picked up points midweek and will be eager to lift themselves further up the Western Conference standings as the standalone MLS matchup on Sunday night.
Jesus Ferreira scored his first Seattle goal in their Wednesday win over San Diego FC, and will look to build on it, while Minnesota hope to get back to their scoring ways after a scoreless draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.