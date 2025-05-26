San Diego FC, LA Galaxy Condemn Fan Fights After MLS Match: 'There is No Room for Violence'
San Diego FC may be a new club, but things have gotten heated in the stands already.
Moments after Luca de la Torre and Hirving “Chucky” Lozano led San Diego past the LA Galaxy for the second time this season on Saturday, fans were seen fighting in the stands of Snapdragon Stadium.
Video captured by other supporters showed fans from each team getting into altercations in the stands after the whistle. Further reports indicated that fighting continued in the parking lots after they left the stadium.
According to CBS 8 San Diego, one fan sustained a minor injury in the altercations, which attracted a significant police presence in the parking lot before tensions calmed.
There were no indications of which supporters started the fight or how it began. However, reports suggested it was near the Galaxy away supporters’ section, which featured a security presence throughout the game, but not during the altercation.
San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas addressed the altercations in his post-match interview, saying, “I just wanna state clearly, as we did earlier in the season, our club values are really clear. There's no place for violence in this sport. This is the beautiful game. It's supposed to bring joy.”
The fights are the latest chapter in San Diego's fan issues. Early in the season, the team faced a similar situation in April when supporters got into altercations with LAFC fans. Before that, the club had to address a homophobic chant at their home matches.
At both those previous points, the club stressed that it sought to create a "safe and welcoming environment for all fans," for home matches at the 35,000-capacity stadium, which also regularly hosts NWSL and NCAA events without issue.
The clubs added a further joint statement on Saturday: “San Diego FC and the LA Galaxy are united in our efforts to foster a safe and welcoming environment for all fans attending our matches. There is no room for violence in our sport. The incidents that occurred following Saturday's match at Snapdragon Stadium do not reflect the values of either club and are entirely unacceptable.”
San Diego FC’s next home match is set for May 31 against Austin FC.