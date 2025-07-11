MLS Score Predictions: All Matchday 24 Games
After a slightly spread-out Matchday 22 and Independence Day weekend, the 2025 MLS regular season is back to its usual rhythm this week, with 15 matches featuring every team in the league across Saturday and Sunday night.
It’s another packed weekend of midsummer soccer and Matchday 24 of the regular season.
Right here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at how it could all play out.
Charlotte FC vs. New York City FC
Prediction: Charlotte FC 1–1 New York City FC
Both Charlotte FC and New York City FC were last on the pitch against Toronto FC, and looked each won by two goals. Yet, things haven’t been going all too well otherwise, with both teams expected to make moves in the transfer window. Additionally, Charlotte are further preparing for life without Patrick Agyemang, with reports suggesting his move to Derby County is imminent.
FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC
Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3–2 Columbus Crew SC
The Hell is Real Derby returns for the second time this season, with one of the teams looking to come out as a victor after the last three matches between the two Ohio sides ended in a draw. FC Cincinnati, currently sitting atop the Supporters’ Shield Standings, will likely lean on the attacking duo of Evander and Kévin Denkey and come away as victors on their home pitch.
Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal
Prediction: Orlando City SC 3–1 CF Montréal
Orlando City SC are coming into this matchup off back-to-back wins and with five victories in their last seven games. Meanwhile, they will also welcome fullback Alex Freeman back, after his duties with the U.S. men’s national team at the Gold Cup came to a close. With his return and the continued form of Marco Pašalič, they should easily handle a CF Montréal side that lost to Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League midweek.
Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls
Prediction: Philadelphia Union 2–0 New York Red Bulls
Might we get a game this time? These two sides were supposed to meet in Wednesday’s U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal, but that match was rained out and rescheduled until Aug. 13. However, the two Eastern Conference foes meet in MLS this weekend, with Philadelphia hopeful to introduce Tai Baribo back to some significant minutes, as he builds back up to fitness for head coach Bradley Carnell’s side.
Toronto FC vs. Atlanta United
Prediction: Toronto FC 2–2 Atlanta United
It’s a matchup of two teams that aren’t quite what they had imagined this season. Yet, while Toronto FC managed to escape the contracts of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, Atlanta United are still mired in expensive acquisitions that haven’t worked out in 2025, like Emmanuel Latte Lath, Alexey Miranchuk and more. There’s some fun to be had here, so that’s why we’re going with a four-goal draw.
Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC
Prediction: Inter Miami CF 2–3 Nashville SC
The Eastern Conference second-place Nashville SC, led by MLS Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge, will look to prove themselves against an in-form Inter Miami side and their superstar, Lionel Messi, after the Argentine broke more records midweek.
While the headlining stars include Messi and his Barcelona buddies for Miami, and Surridge alongside Hany Mukhtar for Nashville, this clash showcases two very different approaches to building a top MLS roster.
This will be must-watch TV, especially with Nashville’s 14-game unbeaten streak and Miami’s run of four straight wins in league play.
Austin FC vs. New England Revolution
Prediction: Austin FC 0–0 New England Revolution
Austin FC and the New England Revolution were both on the pitch for some midweek action, with New England falling in MLS play against Inter Miami and Austin prevailing over the San Jose Earthquakes in a controversial penalty shootout to advance in the U.S. Open Cup.
Yet, Austin suffered a significant blow, with DP forward and MLS All-Star captain nominee, Brandon Vazquez, suffering a season-ending injury, which makes their already dire attacking situation even worse.
Chicago Fire FC vs. San Diego FC
Prediction: Chicago Fire FC 4–5 San Diego FC
San Diego FC saw their four-game win streak come to an end in a 4–3 loss to the Houston Dynamo last week, and will be hoping to bounce back this weekend against the Chicago Fire, with eyes on strengthening their lead atop the Western Conference.
With Anders Dreyer, Hirving Lozano and Milan Iloski on San Diego, and Chicago featuring Hugo Cuypers, Jonathan Bamba and Philip Zinckernagel, this should be a wide-open and attack-heavy match at Soldier Field.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Prediction: Sporting Kansas City 2–2 Seattle Sounders FC
Seattle Sounders FC have put in two impressive performances after returning from their journey at the FIFA Club World Cup, with a win against Austin and a draw in a tactical battle against the Columbus Crew.
This weekend, head coach Brian Schmetzer’s side faces off against a Sporting KC side that has not lost in three games, and could see themselves rise above the Western Conference playoff cutoff for the first time in 2025 with a win.
Minnesota United vs. San Jose Earthquakes
Prediction: Minnesota United 2-3 San Jose Earthquakes
The San Jose Earthquakes may be on the road, but they will be full of motivation after a controversial loss to Austin FC in the U.S. Open Cup earlier in the week. While midfield Cristian Espinoza’s status remains questionable, head coach Bruce Arena will turn to Cristian Arango and Josef Martinez, in hopes of scoring through possession.
Meanwhile, Minnesota United will likely continue to surrender much of the ball and look to find one of Kelvin Yeboah, Tani Oluwaseyi, or Robin Lod on counterattacks to punish the defensively porous Earthquakes side.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1–1 Colorado Rapids
Vancouver Whitecaps FC are looking to return to form in league play after losing 3–0 to the last-place LA Galaxy last weekend. However, they enter their clash against the Colorado Rapids after advancing to the Canadian Championship semifinals midweek, bringing back striker Brian White and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter from their USMNT duties.
It won’t be an easy one for head coach Jesper Søresen’s side, given their lack of depth and recent results, but they can hold some hope against a Colorado side that has won just once in their last seven matches.
Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo
Prediction: Real Salt Lake 2–1 Houston Dynamo
From teammates to enemies, that’s the story of Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna and Houston Dynamo’s Jack McGlynn, after the two formed the USMNT midfield during the Gold Cup over the last month. Now, though, two of the most influential players in their teams will hope to hit the ground running in their returns to league play.
While neither have had their international stars, both have been in good form heading into the match. Salt Lake have won two of their last three games in a three-game undefeated streak, while the Dynamo are looking for a third-straight MLS win and hoping to build on their 4–3 win over San Diego FC.
LA Galaxy vs. D.C. United
Prediction: LA Galaxy 2–0 D.C. United
For the second time this season, the LA Galaxy enter a matchday off a win, after picking up their second win in 20 games with a dominant 3–0 performance against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Now, they have a golden opportunity at home to take advantage of D.C. United, as well, after the Eastern Conference side fired their now-former head coach, Troy Lesesne, following a loss to Nashville SC in the U.S. Open Cup.
LAFC vs. FC Dallas
Prediction: LAFC 2–1 FC Dallas
LAFC might not have had their best showing at the Club World Cup or in their return to MLS play against the Vancouver Whitecaps, but their recent 3–0 win over the Colorado Rapids showed they certainly still have some form.
In one of their final games ahead of what is expected to be a busy transfer window, they take on Luciano Acosta and FC Dallas, who have lost their last three games and have one win in their last 10.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Portland Timbers
Prediction: St. Louis CITY SC 1–3 Portland Timbers
St. Louis CITY SC have had anything but the season they had hoped for, with just three wins so far and entering this weekend against the Portland Timbers amid a three-game losing streak. While there are still some talented players, they face a challenge against virtually any opponent at this point.
Meanwhile, the Portland Timbers can look to their recent 2-1 win against St. Louis CITY and will turn to David da Costa, among others to find them three points once again, which could further claim their fourth-place seed in the Western Conference.