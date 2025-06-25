Top 5 Players Snubbed by 2025 MLS All-Star Game Roster
After thousands of fans cast their votes, the 2025 MLS All-Star Game roster was announced on Wednesday, featuring 26 players from across the league.
Supporters selected 12 players, while Austin FC and MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez chose 12 himself, with the two final picks made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber. Yet, even after such an in-depth process, many stars were left off the list.
While the roster hopes to topple the Liga MX All-Stars in the MLS Skills Competition on July 22 and the MLS All-Star Game on July 23 at Q2 Stadium in Austin, they will be without several of the best players in MLS, who were unable to make the squad.
Here are Sports Illustrated’s five biggest snubs for this year’s MLS All-Star Game roster.
5. Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)
Toronto FC have not been a good team during Sean Johnson’s tenure since he joined the club in 2023. However, he is responsible for making things significantly better than they could have been otherwise, particularly through 2025 so far.
This season, Johnson leads the MLS in post-shot expected goals saved, with a +6.6 rating in that category, demonstrating his ability to stop more chances than the average keeper based on the quality and quantity of shots fired his way. Meanwhile, his save percentage ranks 10th in MLS at 73 percent, despite Toronto FC giving up ample chances most weeks.
At 36 years old, though, Johnson probably won’t mind the weekend off, rather than joining the three-goalkeeper setup for a single game.
4. Kèvin Denkey (FC Cincinnati)
A first-year player who came in as the second-most expensive transfer in league history. The fact Kévin Denkey is not on the MLS All-Star Game roster is perplexing, with the hype surrounding his signing and his level to start his career with FC Cincinnati.
Although the striker pool is deep and Sam Surridge could likely be seen as a more significant snub, Denkey has proven to be one of the best attackers in MLS this season, with 11 goals in just 1,409 minutes.
By bringing him to the All-Star Game, MLS would have also built off his connection with attacking midfielder Evander, in hopes of re-establishing their prowess after mustering just a single goal against the Liga MX side last season.
3. Kai Wager (Philadelphia Union)
Defenders always pose a complicated equation when it comes to the MLS All-Star Game roster. However, Philadelphia Union fullback Kai Wagner has consistently been a standout player and previously earned All-Star calls in 2021 and 2022.
This season, he has continued to thrive under a new head coach in Bradley Carnell, after enjoying most of his best MLS seasons with former Union manager Jim Curtin. Through 16 games, he has scored a goal and recorded seven assists, ranking as the most productive defender in terms of goal contributions.
While the defenders called up form a strong group, Wagner’s exclusion, particularly given some of Estévez’s Coach’s Picks, is perplexing.
2. Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes)
With four goals and six assists, Cristian Espinoza’s counting stats don’t jump off the page. Yet, his play in a reinvigorated San Jose Earthquakes side could have been worthy of an inclusion, especially considering his 57 chances created, which leads MLS by a significant margin.
In addition to his chance creation, he has an MLS-leading 55 key passes, demonstrating his ability to maintain possession and drive transitions to forwards Josef Martinez and Chicho Arango, who, despite their inconsistencies, have had elite flashes this season.
Given San Jose’s current eighth-place standing in the Western Conference, though, it is understandable to see how he was left off the roster.
1. Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)
Under first-year head coach B.J. Callaghan, Sam Surridge is enjoying one of the best seasons in MLS. Forming a potent attacking partnership with 2023 MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar, the English striker has proven to be the goalscorer Nashville had hoped for when they signed him in 2023.
Surridge has 12 goals in 18 games, matching his mark from 28 matches last season, and trailing MLS Golden Boot leader Tai Baribo by just a single goal. Meanwhile, his 106 touches in the attacking penalty area lead MLS, and his 112 duels won are the most by any striker.
At the same time, his 14 goal contributions rank third in MLS, only trailing the selected Anders Dreyer and Lionel Messi. While the chosen striker pool was exceptionally deep, Surridge is the most glaring omission from the 2025 MLS All-Star Game roster.
Full 2025 MLS All-Star Game roster
Goalkeepers
- Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC)
- Brad Stuver (Austin FC)
- Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
Defenders
- Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF)
- Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)
- Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC)
- Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC)
- Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union)
- Andy Najar (Nashville SC)
- Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati )
Midfielders
- Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)
- David Da Costa (Portland Timbers)
- Evander (FC Cincinnati)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC)
- Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)
Forwards
- Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC)
- Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union)
- Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)
- Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano (San Diego FC)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
- Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew)
- Brandon Vázquez (Austin FC)
- Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)