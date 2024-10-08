MLS Sets Regular Season Attendance Record
More than 11 million soccer fans packed MLS stadiums across North America in 2024, setting a new attendance record for the league in its 29th season.
Superstar players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Marco Reus and Olivier Giroud are among the biggest names in MLS that kept fans coming back for more in 2024 to break last season's attendance record of 10,900,804 spectators.
The 2023 attendance record was broken with 16 regular season matches remaining—14 of those matches are on Decision Day, the final matchday of the campaign before the MLS Cup playoffs.
Not only will teams like Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, D.C. United and CF Montréal battle it out for the final two postseason spots in the Eastern Conference, but Inter Miami has the chance to break the single-season points record with a win at home vs. New England Revolution on Oct 19. Miami supporters will look to show out at Chase Stadium in hopes that the Herons will make history before the playoffs begin.
In terms of MLS average attendance, Eastern Conference teams Atlanta and Charlotte FC are atop the standings for the third straight season, according to Transfermarkt. The average attendance at an MLS match in 2024 stands at 23,240.
2024 MLS Average Attendance
- Atlanta United – 49,351
- Charlotte FC – 35,364
- New England Revolution – 30,353
- Seattle Sounders – 30,377
- Nashville SC – 28,587
- LA Galaxy – 25,880
- Toronto FC – 25,681
- FC Cincinnati – 25,265
- Vancouver Whitecaps – 26,572
- St. Louis City – 22,433
- Sporting Kansas City – 21,193
- Portland Timbers – 22,036
- LAFC – 21,991
- Orlando City – 21,963
- NYCFC – 21,668
- Chicago Fire – 21,473
- Inter Miami – 20,966
- Austin FC – 20,738
- Columbus Crew – 20,658
- Real Salt Lake – 20,291
- CF Montréal – 19,619
- Minnesota United – 19,579
- FC Dallas – 19,094
- Philadelphia Union – 18,835
- San Jose Earthquakes – 17,501
- D.C. United – 18,061
- New York Red Bulls – 17,150
- Houston Dynamo – 16,653
- Colorado Rapids – 15,181