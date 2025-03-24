MLS Team of the Week: Evander, Forsberg, Cuypers - Matchday 5
The international break is always a special time in MLS.
While some star players from loaded national teams remain in the league, other superstars find themselves called up to represent their nations. Yet, even with nearly 100 players not with their teams on Matchday 5 of the 2025 season, several stars still played some of their best soccer of the year.
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF and Leonardo Campana's New England Revolution each had the week off this week, but 28 other MLS clubs were out looking to climb the standings.
With another week wrapped up, Sports Illustrated selects the Team of the Week from Matchday 5 of the 2025 MLS season.
Sports Illustrated MLS Team of The Week: Matchday 4 (3–5–2)
Goalkeeper: Matt Freese - New York City FC
Matt Freese didn’t have much attacking support on the weekend but showcased the skills that made him a 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Nominee, making five saves and keeping the clean sheet for NYCFC as they drew 0–0 with Columbus Crew SC.
Defense: Yeimar Gomez - Seattle Sounders
It’s been a rough time for Seattle Sounders FC when it comes to injuries, but head coach Brian Schmetzer doesn’t have to worry about much of his backline, including Yeimar Gomez, who played a key role in the Rave Green’s scoreless draw with the Houston Dynamo.
The Colombian center-back led all players with eight duels won and helped Seattle build out of the back with 11 passes into the final third. Alongside 2024 MLS Defender of the Year, Jackson Ragen, things are going well for Seattle’s backline, even if the rest of the team has been dealing with injuries and illness.
Defense: Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
There’s little doubt Walker Zimmerman would have wanted to be wearing the USMNT crest this week at the Concacaf Nations League finals, but he still put in a substantial shift for Nashville SC on the weekend.
The 32-year-old American center-back had an offensively eventual game, taking five shots while staying defensively responsible as his side downed CF Montréal 3–0 on their home pitch to pick up their third win in a row.
In Nashville’s three-game win streak, they’ve allowed just one goal while only allowing three through five matches this season.
Defense: Jimer Fory - Portland Timbers FC
It’s been a season of ups and downs for head coach Phil Neville’s Portland Timbers, but this weekend was undoubtedly a highlight with a 3–0 win over the Colorado Rapids on the road.
Despite playing at altitude, which can often test defenders in the late stages of matches, Jimer Fory stayed composed and pushed forward, picking up an assist while completing eight defensive actions.
LM: Antony - Portland Timbers FC
Linking up with Jimer Fory down the wing, Antony had a standout match for the Timbers against the Rapids as well. The 23-year-old Brazilian left winger supported Fory with three tackles, often tracking back as Fory went forward, while also scoring a well-placed shot from long range in the Timbers’ attacking efforts.
CM: Evander - FC Cincinnati
It’s not every day a player edges within a single goal contribution of Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi, but that’s what Evander did with a two-goal performance for FC Cincinnati in a 2–2 draw with Atlanta United.
With his brace, the Brazilian not only played his best game since coming over from the Portland Timbers but completed his 37th and 38th goal contributions since the start of the 2024 MLS season, trailing only Messi’s 39 for most in MLS.
CM: Pep Biel - Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC have built their identity on counter-attacking, fast-paced soccer, and Pep Biel is the centerpiece. When the ball isn’t being sprinted up on the wings on a fast transition, he’s playing it through to a streaking attacker. This week, he got himself a goal and two assists in a 4–1 Charlotte win over the San Jose Earthquakes.
CM: Martín Ojeda - Orlando City SC
Martin Ojeda posted two assists and added a goal in Orlando City SC's 4–1 win over D.C. United on Matchday 5, but his off-ball runs allowed Marco Pasalič and Luis Muriel to find more space in transition.
While he had three goal contributions, he also hit the post and nearly added another. He also made seven midfield recoveries to regain possession for the Lions and kickstart attacks against a reeling D.C. transitional defense.
RM: Philip Zinckernagel - Chicago Fire FC
Gregg Berhalter has his Chicago Fire FC on a three-game win streak, and Philip Zinckernagel played a big part in taking down the previously perfect-record Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3–1 this weekend.
The Danish midfielder scored his first goal and posted an assist while taking three shots and completing five dribbles, leading the match in several statistical categories.
ST: Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire FC
Hugo Cuypers has been clinical for the Chicago Fire this season, and his presence on Matchday 5 was no different, scoring in the first minute against the Whitecaps.
As a classic center forward, he’s thriving in Gregg Berhalter’s system, with his off-ball movement putting him in positions to make his goals look easy, as he did against the shorthanded Whitecaps.
He’s scored five goals in his last four, so keep an eye on him to challenge for the MLS Golden Boot as the season continues.
ST: Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
While technically an attacking midfielder, Emil Forsberg has found his late-season 2024 form for the New York Red Bulls and looked like he was enjoying his play in a 2–1 win over Toronto FC.
The Swedish 33-year-old scored twice from nearly the same spot, while also creating four chances for his teammates. He was clinical in his approach, too, scoring twice on just three touches in the opponent’s box.
Once he can start to gel a little more with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, expect the Red Bulls to hit another level.