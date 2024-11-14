Mohamed Salah Dismisses Liverpool 'Underdog' Status in Premier League Title Race
Not many expected Liverpool to hit the ground running in near-perfect fashion under new manager Arne Slot this season.
The former Feyenoord boss has Liverpool aiming for its second Premier League title since the 2019–20 season under then-manager Jürgen Klopp. Slot inherited the team that Klopp built making the transition to the Premier League seamless.
Klopp's most important player during his time at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, hasn't shown any signs of slowing down at 32-years-old with less than a year remaining on his current contract.
Salah's 14 Premier League goal contributions (eight goals and six assists) are second to none after 11 matches played with the Reds five points clear of Manchester City atop the table. Liverpool has conceded just six league goals while scoring an impressive 21 goals.
"Win it all," the Egypt international said speaking on the club's 'The Red's Roundtable.' "I work so hard every day. I hate the idea we are underdogs now."
"We have an incredible group, one of the best in the world. In each position you are going to find a player that is one of the top three in the world so why we don't win it? This city and this club has to always fight for everything."
Salah's winning mentality—along with similar mindsets from veterans like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold—is the exact reason why the Reds find themselves in such a favorable position in the league table with a new head coach.
Salah's assertion of the Liverpool squad is spot on when you consider the players at Slot's disposal outside of the previously mentioned players. Ibrahima Konaté is one of the best defenders around, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have formed a solid midfield partnership while Luis Díaz has returned to top form this term.
"Every day I'm in AXA (Liverpool's training facility), I enjoy it a lot," Salah said. "Even when I look back, you look at the players who left, I don’t know if they enjoy it or not, but my time here I’m enjoying every second of it. I want to look back to my career and say I enjoyed everything."
Salah gears up for a pair of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Cape Verde and Botswana before suiting up for Liverpool once more against Southampton in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.