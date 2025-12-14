SI

Mohamed Salah Overtakes Fierce Critic to Make Premier League History on Liverpool Return

Salah ended a dramatic week with a cathartic performance against Brighton.

Grey Whitebloom

Mohamed Salah had the last laugh on Saturday.
Mohamed Salah had the last laugh on Saturday. / Liverpool FC/Getty Images

After a week of angst and accusations, social media scrutiny and an overriding sense of sadness about how this had all come about, Mohamed Salah came off the bench at Anfield on Saturday to change the mood dramatically.

Liverpool returned to winning ways against Brighton thanks to a brace from Hugo Ekitiké, the second goal of which came from Salah’s devilish in-swinging corner.

That assist was the Egyptian forward’s 277th direct Premier League goal contribution for Liverpool, taking him clear of Wayne Rooney’s tally for Manchester United. No other player in the competition’s history has even been involved in more goals for a single club.

Most Premier League Goal Contributions for a Single Club

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney is United's all-time leading scorer. / Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Player

Club

Goals + Assists

1. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

277

2. Wayne Rooney

Man Utd

276

3. Ryan Giggs

Man Utd

271

4. Harry Kane

Tottenham

259

5. Thierry Henry

Arsenal

249

A matter of days earlier, it appeared as though Salah may never be given the chance to set this new landmark.

After watching last weekend’s draw with Leeds United as an unused substitute, the benched forward launched an extraordinary seven-and-a-half-minute rant which took aim at the club and his manager. Even Harry Kane got a side-swipe.

Salah previewed the visit from Brighton as potentially his last ever appearance at Anfield, inviting his family to Merseyside for the occasion. Arne Slot cast doubt over his involvement entirely by dropping him from the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League win over Inter.

Next. Isak Ekitike Feature. Liverpool Need Not Rush Isak—They Already Have a Superstar. dark

However, reconciliation talks were conducted during the week, paving the way for Salah to be named on the bench against Brighton. An early injury for Joe Gomez forced Slot’s hand, Dominik Szoboszlai was needed at right back with Conor Bradley suspended and Jeremie Frimpong injured, leaving a void on the wing for Salah to fill.

It was noticeable how reluctant the returning forward was to shoot after being lambasted as too selfish over the previous weeks and months. Salah duly turned provider to rack up his 88th Premier League assist in a Liverpool shirt. Coupled with the 189 top-flight goals he’s scored for the Reds, Saturday afternoon saw the 33-year-old make a cathartic piece of history at the expense of one of his fiercest critics.

Sweet Revenge for Salah Over Rooney

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah will depart for Egypt duty after the weekend. / Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Rooney had called upon Slot to drop Salah a week before the Dutch boss first named Liverpool’s perennial talisman on the bench against West Ham United for the club’s last game in November.

In the aftermath of Salah’s incendiary interview, Rooney did not hold back in his scathing review of those comments. “If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words,” the former Manchester United forward sniffed.

Salah is clearly aware of the English media landscape—his long-running battle with Jamie Carragher is proof of that—and to get one over on such an outspoken detractor will surely have made Saturday all that much sweeter.

Salah vs. Rooney

Stat (Premier League)

Mohamed Salah

Wayne Rooney

Club

Liverpool

Man Utd

Games

302

393

Goals

189

183

Assists

88

93

Goal Contributions

277

276

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE

feed

Published
Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Born and raised in London, he is an avid follower of German, Italian and Spanish top flight football.

Home/Soccer