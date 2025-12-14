Mohamed Salah Overtakes Fierce Critic to Make Premier League History on Liverpool Return
After a week of angst and accusations, social media scrutiny and an overriding sense of sadness about how this had all come about, Mohamed Salah came off the bench at Anfield on Saturday to change the mood dramatically.
Liverpool returned to winning ways against Brighton thanks to a brace from Hugo Ekitiké, the second goal of which came from Salah’s devilish in-swinging corner.
That assist was the Egyptian forward’s 277th direct Premier League goal contribution for Liverpool, taking him clear of Wayne Rooney’s tally for Manchester United. No other player in the competition’s history has even been involved in more goals for a single club.
Most Premier League Goal Contributions for a Single Club
Player
Club
Goals + Assists
1. Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
277
2. Wayne Rooney
Man Utd
276
3. Ryan Giggs
Man Utd
271
4. Harry Kane
Tottenham
259
5. Thierry Henry
Arsenal
249
A matter of days earlier, it appeared as though Salah may never be given the chance to set this new landmark.
After watching last weekend’s draw with Leeds United as an unused substitute, the benched forward launched an extraordinary seven-and-a-half-minute rant which took aim at the club and his manager. Even Harry Kane got a side-swipe.
Salah previewed the visit from Brighton as potentially his last ever appearance at Anfield, inviting his family to Merseyside for the occasion. Arne Slot cast doubt over his involvement entirely by dropping him from the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League win over Inter.
However, reconciliation talks were conducted during the week, paving the way for Salah to be named on the bench against Brighton. An early injury for Joe Gomez forced Slot’s hand, Dominik Szoboszlai was needed at right back with Conor Bradley suspended and Jeremie Frimpong injured, leaving a void on the wing for Salah to fill.
It was noticeable how reluctant the returning forward was to shoot after being lambasted as too selfish over the previous weeks and months. Salah duly turned provider to rack up his 88th Premier League assist in a Liverpool shirt. Coupled with the 189 top-flight goals he’s scored for the Reds, Saturday afternoon saw the 33-year-old make a cathartic piece of history at the expense of one of his fiercest critics.
Sweet Revenge for Salah Over Rooney
Rooney had called upon Slot to drop Salah a week before the Dutch boss first named Liverpool’s perennial talisman on the bench against West Ham United for the club’s last game in November.
In the aftermath of Salah’s incendiary interview, Rooney did not hold back in his scathing review of those comments. “If anything, he has thrown Liverpool under the bus with his words,” the former Manchester United forward sniffed.
Salah is clearly aware of the English media landscape—his long-running battle with Jamie Carragher is proof of that—and to get one over on such an outspoken detractor will surely have made Saturday all that much sweeter.
Salah vs. Rooney
Stat (Premier League)
Mohamed Salah
Wayne Rooney
Club
Liverpool
Man Utd
Games
302
393
Goals
189
183
Assists
88
93
Goal Contributions
277
276