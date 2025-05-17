Mohamed Salah Criticises ‘Harsh‘ Liverpool Fans Over Trent Alexander-Arnold Boos
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has criticised fans who have turned on right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold after he confirmed his imminent departure from the club.
Academy graduate Alexander-Arnold confirmed earlier this month that he will not sign a new contract at Anfield, with a free transfer to Real Madrid expected to be announced once the season comes to a close.
News of his decision has divided Liverpool fans, some of whom booed the England international when his name was read out during the recent Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
While Salah understood the disappointment, he insisted Alexander-Arnold has earned the right to make such a tough decision and deserves to be offered a hero‘s farewell.
“I think somehow the fans were being harsh with him,” Salah told Sky Sports. “I think he didn‘t deserve it at the time, he deserved the fans to treat him the best way possible because he gave it all to the fans.“
Asked whether he was saddened by the boos, Salah continued: “Absolutely. I was surprised because this is not how we act as Liverpool fans.
“We shouldn‘t act this way with anyone who always appreciates the people, who came here even for six months. Imagine someone who gives you his all for 20 years. It shouldn‘t be like this. I hope that will change next game, against Brighton or in the last game of the season, because he deserves the farewell.
“I really love him. I think he deserves the best farewell leaving the club. He has done a lot for the city and done a lot for the club and he‘s one of probably the best players in the club‘s history. He gave it all.
“I think he needed a new challenge. He spoke to me about it. It‘s his decision for sure. He‘s 25, 26 years old and won it all twice or three times. What more can he have done?”
Liverpool are currently said to be making things difficult in Madrid‘s bid to sign Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup this summer. The two sides must agree on a transfer fee if the right-back is to move before his contract expires on June 30, but Liverpool are reluctant to give in to Madrid‘s demands.