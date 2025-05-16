Liverpool ‘Fear Second Star’ Could Follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on Free Transfer
Liverpool are worried that Real Madrid are already trying to lure centre-back Ibrahima Konaté over to the Spanish capital on a free transfer next summer, a report has claimed.
The Reds have already bid farewell to right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who rejected the club’s offer of a new contract in favour of departing when his current deal expires this summer. A move to Madrid has not been formally confirmed but is widely expected to be finalised once the campaign comes to a close.
Madrid are in the process of trying to strike a deal to sign Alexander-Arnold in time for the Club World Cup—an agreement over a transfer fee would need to be reached with Liverpool to release him before the competition begins—but, according to MARCA, the Merseyside club’s concerns over Konaté have left them reluctant to do business over Alexander-Arnold this summer.
Talks over a Liverpool contract extension for Konaté have so far proven problematic and club officials are reported to believe that Madrid may have already contacted his camp to urge the France international to leave Anfield on a free transfer in 2026.
Liverpool are not thought to be concerned by the idea of watching Alexander-Arnold leave for free on June 30, given they are only likely to be able to command a fee of €1 million (£840,000, $1.1 million), and are instead focused on keeping their “pride” intact.
For Madrid, it means a nervous wait to see whether the club’s incoming manager—widely thought to be Xabi Alonso—will be joined by his new right-back for the start of the Club World Cup.
Dani Carvajal has publicly admitted he is aiming to return from a nasty knee injury in time to feature at the expanded tournament hosted in the U.S., while current stand-in Lucas Vázquez is expected to be released on a free transfer on June 30, midway through the tournament.
Liverpool, who are closing in on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold, have not given up hope of retaining Konaté, known to be of interest to Paris Saint-Germain as well.
Talks will continue with the 25-year-old, who has been an integral part of Arne Slot’s squad this season. Konaté has started 28 times in the Premier League to date and Liverpool are keen to ensure he continues at the heart of their backline for years to come.