‘Not Happy’—Mohamed Salah Makes Honest Admission About Liverpool Struggles
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has admitted the Reds have fallen well short of expectations this season.
Having won the Premier League title last year, Liverpool were favourites to retain their crown this season even before embarking on the most expensive transfer spend in history to add the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitiké, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong to their squad.
Just 10 games into the new campaign, however, and the narrative has flipped. Liverpool have already lost four times in the Premier League to go with another three defeats across cup competitions
Saturday’s 2–0 win over Aston Villa brought an end to a four-game losing streak in England’s top flight, with Salah on the scoresheet to record his 250th goal in a Liverpool shirt.
Asked after the game whether he was happy with his season, Salah simply replied: “No, but I know football. I have played football for many years.
“I said at the beginning it is a very tricky season for us, we have a few new players, very good signings, but they need time to adapt to the team and we lost a few good players as well.
“We just need time to adapt and know each other’s games and we will be fine.”
Building momentum has been nearly impossible for Liverpool this season, but Salah and the Reds will hope this victory provides a much-needed boost ahead of an incredibly tricky week which features games against Real Madrid and Manchester City.
“It was very important, we have had a few losses in the Premier League and the Champions League, but I am glad we started coming back now and it is a good result before some very important games against Madrid and City,” Salah reflected.
“It was a very important win for us today.”