Mohamed Salah Potential Destinations—Ranked
Back in April, Mohamed Salah committed his future to Liverpool by signing a new two-year deal, keeping him at Anfield until 2027 and earning him reportedly upwards of £350,000 ($467,000) per week. But the contract saga was anything but smooth.
Eight months prior to putting pen to paper, in September 2024, Salah claimed that it would be his “last” at Liverpool, insisting no one at the club had spoken to him about an extension.
Two months later, after a win at Southampton, he publicly admitted he was “disappointed” not to have been offered a new deal and was “probably more out than in”—comments that reignited strong speculation about a move to the Saudi Pro League. Salah himself even admitted he came close to leaving.
Fast forward to this season, and Liverpool’s disastrous start to the 2025–26 campaign has thrown his future into fresh uncertainty, despite the contract he penned only a year ago.
After being left on the bench during a 3–3 draw with Leeds in early December, the 33-year-old claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” and that he had “no relationship” with manager Arne Slot—remarks that poured more fuel onto long-standing rumours of a departure.
With all that in mind, here are five potential destinations Salah could end up.
5. Paris Saint-Germain
Prior to signing his most recent Liverpool contract, Salah was, according to French publication L'Equipe, open to a surprise move to Paris Saint-Germain, even engaging in talks with the French champions. At the time, PSG were desperate to fill the superstar void left by Kylian Mbappé, who had joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.
PSG are still floated as an outside option for Salah—but realistically, it’s very hard to see it happening.
For starters, why would PSG want him? Their young, star-studded squad just delivered an unprecedented quadruple in 2024–25, capped by a Champions League triumph, with talisman Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d’Or.
Beyond Dembélé, they boast Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué—elite wide options who are all performing at a higher level than Salah at present. Add in the emergence of academy talents like Ibrahim Mbaye, Quentin Ndjantou and Senny Maluyu, and PSG look stacked on the wings for years to come.
A move to Paris once made sense. Now, it feels firmly off the table.
Likelihood Rating: 1/10
4. San Diego FC
While most expectations of Salah’s next destination tend to lean east, there is the prospect of a surprise move out west.
If he were to join MLS, San Diego FC have been widely billed as the most likely destination.
The new franchise made waves in their inaugural MLS season this year, topping their half of the division after the regular season and making a surprising run to the Western Conference finals.
The club will no doubt look to build on that success and may pursue a new Designated Player or two. Links have been drawn between Salah and the owner of San Diego, British-Egyptian entrepreneur Mohamed Mansour, although they remain little more than tenuous at this time.
Likelihood Rating: 4/10
3. Galatasaray
Galatasaray could be a logical next destination for Salah.
The Turkish giants have a long-standing reputation for attracting superstar talent—Wesley Sneijder, Didier Drogba, Mauro Icardi, a young Franck Ribéry (yes, really), and more recently Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sané, who have helped turn the club into a genuine Champions League force.
Salah would fit perfectly into that tradition, and he would no doubt be worshipped by Gala’s famously passionate fanbase.
The real question, however, is whether the club can realistically afford Liverpool’s asking price—or Salah’s sizeable wage demands. Considering they could supposedly fund a winter switch for Lionel Messi, another ageing, left-footed right winger could be the ideal move.
Likelihood Rating: 7/10
2. Al-Hilal
Al Hilal are another club strongly linked with Salah following his recent remarks about his future.
The 2023–24 Saudi Pro League champions—and surprise package at the 2025 Club World Cup—already boast a stacked squad featuring former Premier League names such as João Cancelo, Rúben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly and, most notably, Darwin Núñez, Salah’s former Liverpool teammate who made the switch last summer.
For Salah, a move to Al Hilal would make sense: A lucrative final chapter where he can wind down the last years of his career while remaining a global headline act.
Meanwhile, for the club and the league, signing the most famous Arab footballer in the world would be a marketing masterstroke.
Likelihood Rating: 8/10
1. Al-Ittihad
Al Ittihad remains the most likely destination for Mohamed Salah.
The Saudi Pro League giants—home to his former Liverpool teammate Fabinho and Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema—failed with a £150 million ($200 million) bid on deadline day in the summer 2023 transfer window, and they reportedly revisited their interest again last summer.
Now, following Salah’s latest outburst, it’s widely expected that the Jeddah club will return with another major push.
Like Al Hilal, Al Ittihad offer Salah a starring role and enormous wages, but their long-standing pursuit makes them the most realistic destination.
Likelihood Rating: 9/10