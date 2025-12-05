Mohamed Salah to Be Offered Lucrative Liverpool Exit ‘on One Condition’
Officials from the Saudi Pro League are reported to be prepared to open talks over a move for Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, but only if the frustrated forward communicates a desire to make the switch.
Salah was a dream target for Saudi dealmakers as he approached the end of his last Liverpool contract. A two-year extension in April brought the speculation to a halt, but Salah confessed he came incredibly close to heading to the Middle East before his fresh terms were agreed.
Eight months later and Salah’s future is back up in the air. Manager Arne Slot has benched the veteran goalscorer in Liverpool’s last two matches in search of defensive stability, prompting obvious questions about his continuation at Anfield just weeks before the January transfer window opens.
According to The Telegraph, those in charge of transfers in Saudi Arabia still have the funds needed to chase Salah’s signature, seeing the 33-year-old as a potential headline signing and one whose general interest in making the move is already clear.
However, a bid for Salah will only be made if he decides to look for a move away from Liverpool, with Saudi officials not prepared to advance without prior consent and risk unsettling a player who sits right at the very top of their wishlist.
Potential Fee, Destination for Mohamed Salah
While talks with Salah last season revolved around a free transfer as he approached the end of his contract, Liverpool would now be able to demand a fee to part ways with their legendary goalscorer. Just how much Saudi clubs would be prepared to pay is unclear.
In 2023, Salah was the subject of a bid worth £150 million ($200 million) from Al Ittihad, whose squad currently boasts Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté and former Liverpool teammate Fabinho. That sort of valuation, for an underperforming player who just turned 33, is highly unlikely if another offer arrived.
Current Anfield captain Virgil van Dijk has moved to cool speculation about Salah’s short-term future, insisting he still “needs” the Egypt international around to help lead the dressing room, but the final decision will undoubtedly rest with Salah himself.
If Salah was to express an interest in moving to Saudi Arabia this winter, reports claim Al Hilal would be the likeliest destination. Another former teammate, Darwin Núñez, made the switch to the Saudi champions during the summer.