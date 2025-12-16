Mohamed Salah Receives Surprise Transfer Plea From Jamie Carragher
Prominent pundit Jamie Carragher advised Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool for the rest of the current season to avoid missing out on the glories that may still await him on Merseyside. However, his future after 2025–26 appears to already be decided in the ex-player’s mind.
Salah’s Liverpool future became clouded in uncertainty when the talismanic forward went on a public tirade against the club and his manager Arne Slot after being benched for three successive games earlier this month. The 33-year-old was promptly dropped but has since been reintegrated into the squad and came off the bench to deliver a fine performance against Brighton on Saturday.
Carragher has been one of Salah’s most vocal critics, dedicating a large chunk of last week’s Sky Sports Monday Night Football to a vicious dismantling of the player’s “disgraceful” behaviour. One week on, the retired Liverpool defender had changed his tune.
Rather than demanding he be punished for his attempts to derail the club during a dire dip in form, collectively and individually, Carragher called upon Salah to tough it out for another few months.
“Last week, I was giving advice to Mo Salah and his agent, and I’m going to do it again,” the former England international smiled on this week’s MNF. “Because what we saw at the end of the game against Brighton was Mo Salah, a lack of appreciation, if you like. A little bit emotional, you know, with the Kop. He’s probably not sure himself whether that’s his last time at Anfield.
“But, if he’s thinking about moving on, I would urge him to think again.
“And the reason I would say that is, if Mo Salah is to move on from Liverpool now, the talk is he would go to the Saudi league, which is talked about over there, but probably nowhere else—except when the transfer window’s open. Mo Salah’s not going to move and leave Liverpool to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.
“Now, Liverpool, in the second half of the season, they could get to an FA Cup final. They could get to a Champions League final. Can you imagine Mo Salah, in Saudi playing for whatever team he’s playing for, watching Liverpool come out in Budapest in their Champions League final?
“You come back at the end of January, you’ve got three months. O.K., you might not get on with the manager. You’ll start some games. You’ll be subbed some games.”
Beyond those three months and it was clear to Carragher what lay ahead. “I don’t see Mo Salah playing for Liverpool next season,” he declared.
Carragher: Salah ‘Deserves’ More From Liverpool
Looking back at Salah’s emotional tribute to all four sides of Anfield following Saturday’s victory over Brighton, if that was to be his final outing for the club, Carragher wondered: “Does Mo Salah deserve more than that, as a Liverpool player?” Yes was his conclusion.
“He deserves a guard of honour,” the former defender proclaimed. “He deserves a mosaic in the Kop. He deserves to be able to bring his family, his wife and his kids on the pitch in his last game and actually be celebrated for what he’s done as a Liverpool player.
“So put your differences with the manager to the side and just think, three or four months at Liverpool, O.K., the worst thing that’s going to happen is I get this big send-off. The best thing that could happen is I’m walking out with my teammates in Budapest in the Champions League final.”