Mohamed Salah Wins 2025 PFA Player of the Year Award to Reach Historic Milestone
Mohamed Salah was named the 2025 PFA Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the first player in history to win the award three times.
Salah beat out Bruno Fernandes, Alexander Isak, Cole Plamer, Declan Rice and teammate Alexis Mac Allister. The Egyptian wins his second of the decade and breaks a streak of consecutive years in which Manchester City players won (Phil Foden and Erling Haaland respectively).
Salah was unplayable last season leading the league in goals (29) and assists (18) on the road to the Premier League trophy and a runners-up finish in the Carabao Cup. He was touted as a favorite for the Ballon d’Or as well, though shortcomings in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions likely affect his chances of winning that. Still, the PFA Player of the Year award serves as recognition for his performances and success last year.
Multiple players have won the award twice, some even in back-to-back fashion. Kevin De Bruyne was the last to do both having won the award from 2019–2021 as a Man City player. Before that, Cristiano Ronaldo went back-to-back in 2006–2008 with Manchester United.
While Salah’s honors have not come in consecutive fashion, he is the first player to win the award three times. Something De Bruyne, Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Mark Hughes and Gareth Bale can’t lay claim to.
Salah first won the award in 2017–18 and then again in 2021–22. Since 2012–13, a Liverpool player has won the award five times, usurping Manchester City who were reigning supreme with four awards. In total, since the honour was first awarded in 1974, Liverpool players have won the PFA Player of the Year 10 times.
This also marks the first time Salah wins the award in accordance with a Premier League trophy. Last time Liverpool won the league, De Bruyne was named Player of the Year.