Moises Caicedo Sparks Future Uncertainty Amid Real Madrid Links
Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo announced this week that he has parted company with his two agents.
This news comes at a time when spurious rumours have credited Real Madrid with interest in the in-form Ecuador international. Intriguingly, the last time Caicedo oversaw a shakeup of his representation it immediately preceded a transfer push away from Brighton & Hove Albion.
In January 2023, the all-action central force appointed Manuel Sierra and Ali Barat. After that winter transfer window closed with Caicedo still on the south coast, Sierra openly criticised Brighton for rejecting two bids from Arsenal, lamenting that “this is an opportunity that may not be repeated in life.”
That proved overly dramatic. Seven months later, a combination of Sierra and Barat oversaw Caicedo’s £115 million ($152.6 million at today’s rates) move to Chelsea. Now that relationship is over.
“Chelsea Football Club star Moisés Caicedo has separated from and is no longer represented by his former agent Manuel Sierra of Football Division Worldwide and he is not represented by Ali Barat of Epic,” a statement released on the midfielder’s social media account read.
“The contract ended on Aug. 14, 2025, and the player has now appointed people that he can trust,” the message concluded before it was subsequently deleted.
What Does Moisés Caicedo’s Decision Mean for Chelsea?
The pointed final line of Caicedo’s statement led many to believe that this was an unhappy split. However, it is thought to be a consequence of nothing more sinister than awkward phrasing. BBC Sport report that there is no “ill will” between Caicedo and his former representatives, he has instead opted to be advised by his family without the oversight of an agent.
Caicedo has previously spoken warmly about his representatives. When Barat was presented with the Golden Agent Award in 2023, the midfielder gushed: “You deserve it for all the work you did in 2023 to bring me to Chelsea, making one of my childhood dreams come true. Now it’s my turn to make history in this club. I love you.”
Barat notably outlined precisely why Caicedo may be so fond of him when he claimed that he saw his weekly salary of £60,000 at Brighton soar to £150,000 at Chelsea.
Before the parting of ways, Barat told The Telegraph in September that Caicedo was “happy at Chelsea.”
“Everything’s good, [he] doesn’t want to go.”