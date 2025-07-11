Morgan Gibbs-White Potential Shirt Numbers for Tottenham
After a sleepy start to the summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur supporters enjoyed quite the 24 hours on the transfers front.
First, they took Mohammed Kudus off West Ham’s hands in a £55 million ($74.3 million) deal, and it quickly became clear where the club was heading next. Few projected Spurs to pursue Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, but the presence of a £60 million ($81 million) release clause that seemingly only Daniel Levy knew about allowed Spurs to move with impressive efficiency.
Suddenly, Thomas Frank’s team has been emboldened by two bona fide stars who will contribute to his north London project right away.
Kudus was unveiled as Spurs’ new No. 20 after his signing was confirmed on Thursday night, and here are the potential shirt options for Gibbs-White once he puts pen to paper.
Morgan Gibbs-White Shirt Number History
Gibbs-White wore the revered No. 10 shirt for the first time in his senior career after Nottingham Forest paid a club-record fee to bring him to the City Ground in 2022.
The midfielder broke into the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ first-team squad donning No. 55 before he was handed the No. 17, 18 and 24 shirts. Gibbs-White briefly wore No. 11 during a loan spell at Swansea City, then No. 27 when he was loaned to Sheffield United for the 2021–22 campaign.
The Englishman donned an array of numbers for Wolves’ youth teams, including his preferred No. 10. Gibbs-White enjoyed stints with Nos. 4, 7, 8 and 9, too.
For the national team, the new Tottenham arrival has worn Nos. 7, 17 and 18.
Tottenham Available Shirt Numbers
Harry Kane’s No. 10 was inherited by James Maddison two summers ago, and although some have speculated that the former Leicester City playmaker’s Spurs future is now in doubt, Gibbs-White’s arrival is unlikely to force Maddison out.
Gibbs-White thus won’t be Spurs’ new No. 10 right away, and No. 20 has been taken by Kudus. As a result, there aren’t too many obvious options for the new arrival on the shirt number front.
He could succeed Yves Bissouma as Spurs’ No. 8 if the Mali international departs, while current No. 18 Yang Min-Hyeok is poised for another loan move away. Other possibilities for Gibbs-White are Nos. 12, 16, 25, and 26.