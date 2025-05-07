JD Vance Warns World Cup Fans About Overstaying Their Welcome
Vice President JD Vance issued a warning to fans from all over the world coming to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The United States, Canada and Mexico are hosting the biggest competition in soccer next summer. The newly expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring 48 teams, will unfold on North American soil for the first time since 1994.
Of the 104 matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, 60 will occur in the United States, including every game from the quarterfinals onward. Fans from across the globe are set to visit the host nation to experience the largest edition of the tournament in history.
When speaking about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Vice President Vance said, “Of course everyone is welcome to come and see this wonderful event. We want them to come, we want them to celebrate, we want them to watch the games.
“But when the time is up we want them to go home, otherwise they will have to talk to Secretary Noem,” he added, referring to Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security.
Tourism is expected to skyrocket next summer in the United States' 11 host cities, including Los Angeles, Miami and New York. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy encouraged visitors to travel the country during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but warned fans: "Don't overstay your visas."
The FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City before the competition comes to the United States. Along with the Mexico, U.S. and Canada men's national teams, Japan, New Zealand, Iran and Argentina are the only teams to qualify for the competition so far.
Fans of the USMNT will hope the Stars and Stripes put together a better performance on home soil than they did at Copa América 2024 and the Concacaf Nations League. The pressure will be on Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Pulisic to lead the effort after years of disappointing results.