‘Never Easy’—Alexander Isak Fires Liverpool Challenge Over Form Slump
Liverpool striker Alexander Isak insists the squad are confident they will bounce back from their recent slump by using the international break to focus on the little things that have proven challenging in recent weeks.
A late 2–1 defeat to Chelsea saw Liverpool fall to a third successive defeat for the first time under Arne Slot, who insisted his side had simply been unlucky on their recent run—a suggestion disputed by Virgil van Dijk.
Amid a wider issue plaguing the entire team, summer signing Isak has managed just one goal in his first six games. The £125 million ($168 million) has battled a lack of match fitness after missing pre-season with former employers Newcastle United, but has not escaped criticism during Liverpool’s slump.
“Game by game we have to improve, of course, if we want to achieve the things we want to,” Isak reflected on the Chelsea defeat. “I think we started off pretty badly and we worked our way into the game pretty well.
“We came out second half and really gave everything to get a result. In the end, it’s obviously tough conceding in the last minute like that. We were speaking [about] details in our press and also on the ball, the spaces to find to be able to hurt them.
Isak: Belief at Liverpool We’ll Bounce Back
“I think we created chances, enough to score and it just wasn’t enough. In the same way that winning like this is the best feeling, it’s the worst to lose in this type of way. It’s pretty normal. We just have to keep working hard, bounce back and get back to winning ways.
“I think the belief is there that we can [bounce back]. This team has shown that many times. It’s never easy of course, but hard work and working on details and getting back to our best... we have that belief.”
Isak will hope to play a greater role for Liverpool when he finally reaches full fitness—a target which is inching closer for the Premier League’s most expensive player of all time.
“I feel good,” he said. “I’ve been working hard to get back to my best and I’m still working to get to my best form.
“It was good to play out there again. I was hoping for a different result but we’ll keep working. I’m very excited for the whole season ahead.”