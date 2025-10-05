Arne Slot, Virgil van Dijk Disagree on Reasons Behind Liverpool Wobble
Manager Arne Slot blamed Liverpool’s run of three straight defeats on “small margins” while captain Virgil van Dijk suggested that it was only natural for the Reds to struggle given “what has happened off” the pitch.
A stoppage-time winner from Estêvão condemned Liverpool to a 2–1 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, which represented the first time the reigning Premier League champions had lost more than two consecutive games during Slot’s tenure.
Liverpool had been undone by another late goal away to Crystal Palace last weekend before losing 1–0 to Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek.
After a Community Shield shootout loss to begin the new season, Slot’s side had enjoyed seven straight wins before this current run. However, six of those victories were by a one-goal margin and as many inside the club were happy to admit, Liverpool never looked at their best in those games. Slot argued that this recent wobble has no grand underlying cause.
“Last season we lost against Chelsea as well,” the Dutch boss pointed out to Sky Sports. “Stamford Bridge is always difficult. We were very close to a result. Small margins. As I said at Galatasaray, we had a one-vs.-one then they get a penalty. We concede in extra, extra time against Palace. And then today they score a goal that could go at either end.
“After we scored 1–1 it went our way and I think I was waiting for us to score the second. Decision-making could’ve been better, last 10–15 minutes was end-to-end. We arrived in their 18-yard box with [Andy] Robertson, we couldn’t control the ball but again it’s fine margins like it’s been for as long as I’ve been here.
“Last week, same as this week two difficult away games, the fine margins haven’t been in our favour.”
Liverpool haven’t exactly been helping themselves get the best of those intangible edges. Despite splashing a record-breaking sum on a new-look frontline, the Reds have at times lacked fluency going forward. Defensive issues have been even more concerning—newly promoted Sunderland have conceded three fewer goals than the Merseysiders while this perennially crisis-strewn iteration of Manchester United have faced fewer shots than Liverpool.
The Strain of Liverpool’s Tragic Summer
Rather than anything as prosaic as Mohamed Salah’s tactical role or Florian Wirtz’s struggles, Van Dijk pointed to the elephant in the room when it comes to the mental strain lumbered upon Liverpool this year. “It was always going to be a difficult season,” the captain said. “It’s not only because of what happens on the pitch, but also because of what has happened off it.”
Preseason was indelibly marked by the tragic passing of Liverpool striker Diogo Jota. The loss of a beloved squad member came a matter of months after the club’s title celebrations had already been punctured by a car driving into a crowd of fans during the Premier League trophy parade. There were mercifully no casualties.
In that context, Liverpool’s strong start to the campaign should be commended rather than dwelling on the recent dip in form. Yet, as ever, Van Dijk has his sights set on a rapid improvement.
“We have to go through this as one,” the centre back noted. “Not only us as players but also the staff and our fans who celebrated with us being champions, which is something we shouldn’t forget.
“The past week has been tough but we can turn this around. It is down to us to find consistency. So much noise is going on and you have to deal with that as well. It is down to us to keep working, find results, stick together, and find confidence.
“Last year, everything was positive and everyone was happy. Now we have a blip, if you want to call it that, and we need everyone more than ever to support us and be there for us. Now everyone goes on international duty but when we come back, we have a very big game against Manchester United, which I am already very much looking forward to.”