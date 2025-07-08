New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Inter Miami travel to Foxborough for midweek Major League Soccer action taking on New England Revolution.
The Herons returned from the Club World Cup with a bang scoring four goals against CF Montréal. On the other side, New England lost their last game to the Portland Timbers marking a third loss in their last four games. The only point they've earned in such a period was a six-goal thriller against Colorado Rapids.
Across the last two meetings between these two sides, Inter Miami have scored 10 goals. Given Miami's current form as well, expect fireworks and potentially heaps of goals.
Here's Sports Illustrated's preview of the game.
What Time Does New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami Kick-Off?
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Stadium: Gillette Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Kick-off Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT/12.30 a.m BST (Sun, July 6)
New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami Head-to-Head Record (All-Time)
- New England Revolution wins: 3
- Inter Miami wins: 5
- Draws: 0
Previous Meeting: Inter Miami 6–2 New England Revolution - Oct. 19, 2024 (MLS)
Current Form (all competitions)
New England Revolution
Inter Miami
Portland Timbers 2–1 NE Revolution - 7/5/25
CF Montreal 1–4 Inter Miami - 7/5/25
NE Revolution 3–3 Colorado Rapids - 6/28/25
Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Inter Miami - 6/29/25
NE Revolution 2–3 Nashville SC - 6/25/25
Inter Miami 2–2 Palmeiras - 6/23/25
NE Revolution 0–1 FC Cincinnati - 6/14/25
Inter Miami 2–1 FC Porto - 6/19/25
CF Montréal 0–3 NE Revolution - 5/31/25
Al Ahly 0–0 Inter Miami - 6/14/25
How to Watch New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami on TV
Country
Channel
United States and Rest of World
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
New England Revolution Team News
Leonard Campana gets the opportunity to face his former team and is looking for a big performance. Alex Bono, Ilay Feingold and Tomas Chancalay are all still recovering for injury and likely won't be available for the game.
The Revolution have won just one of their last five games and kept a clean sheet only once as well. They'll need a massive defensive performance to shut down an in-form Herons team with Messi firing.
New England Revolution Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami
New England Revolution Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Miami (3-4-1-2): Ivacic; Beason, Fofana, Ceballos; Miller, Polster, Yusuf, Bye; Gil; Campana, Langoni
Inter Miami Team News
Javier Mascherano has mostly deployed a 4-4-2 formation now as he gets more experience under his belt. But, defense remains the key area in which fans want to see consistency and resiliency. Oscar Ustari showed glimpses of being a solid keeper during the Club World Cup. Minimizing mistakes is imperative to a strong finish in the regular season and a run down the line to the MLS Cup.
Don't expect Mascherano to reinvent the wheel here against New England.
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution
Inter Miami Predicted Lineup vs. New England Revolution (4-4-2): Ustari; Weigandt, Falcon, Martinez, Alba; Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Segovia; Messi, Suárez.
New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami Score Prediction
Miami are too good right now in the goalscoring department and are looking to carry over their defensive resiliency from the Club World Cup over to a strong second half of the MLS season. Messi is firing on all cylinders and his case for MVP is building once again.
New England do have a solid defense so far considering the joint-second fewest goals of all Eastern Conference teams which could give them a base to build from in the game.
Inter Miami pick up their fourth-straight MLS win