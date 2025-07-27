The New Soccer Laws IFAB Are Considering Bringing in Next Season
Legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly once said that “football is a simple game complicated by idiots.”
The Scotsman’s candid words continue to ring true years after they were first uttered. Then, Shankly was likely referring to the over-thinkers and faux intellectuals keen to instil complex tactical thought understood by few.
However, it’s not merely those who assess and analyse that can be accused of complicating the beautiful game. Lawmakers have often hit the sweet spot when it comes to rule changes, with the introduction of red and yellow cards in 1970 and the back-pass rule in 1992 among the major law alterations which proved to drastically improve the sport long-term.
But now it seems that we’re reaching a stage when we’re changing the rules for the sake of it. Seemingly every year, a wacky new concept emerges—probably from Arsène Wenger’s mind. The latest reported proposals from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) aren’t exactly revolutionary, but they’re unlikely to be particularly popular. UEFA have already laid out their grievances.
Here are the two potential rule changes IFAB are considering before the 2026 World Cup.
“Dead” Ball After Penalty Save
The most radical of IFAB’s potential changes focusses on the penalty kick, which, in the eyes of the lawmakers, already hands the attacking team too big of an advantage.
Thus, IFAB are proposing to rule the ball “dead” should the goalkeeper save the initial spot kick. There will be no chance for the attacking team to follow up the save, and potentially score off the rebound.
Penalties would thus become an isolated incident, and take away the issues which arise from players encroaching in the box while the kick’s taken.
Extending VAR’s Powers
This one isn’t necessarily a rule change, but it’d significantly shift the way the game’s officiated.
VAR has not supplied the perfection we insatiably crave from referees, but IFAB are contemplating whether to hand the technology greater power by allowing it to intervene for other notable decisions, such as corners and second yellow cards.
At the moment, the VAR can only step in and encourage the on-field referee to reconsider decisions regarding straight red cards, penalty kicks and, of course, goals.
Those pushing back against the extension of VAR’s powers pointed towards increased delays as their greatest point of contention. A UEFA spokesperson has said this change would be “hard to tolerate”.