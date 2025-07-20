New York Red Bulls 1–5 Inter Miami: Player Ratings As Herons Sweep Season Series
Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia each scored twice, while Jordi Alba added a single marker as Inter Miami CF bounced back to form with a 5–1 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.
After falling 3–0 to FC Cincinnati in midweek action, the Herons looked no worse for form against New York, and brought themselves to 41 points in 21 games, while keeping themselves in the race for the top of the Eastern Conference and MLS Supporters’ Shield.
Alexander Hack opened the scoring for the Red Bulls in the 15th minute, but it did not take long for the Herons to take control of the game. Alba scored in the 24th minute to tie the match, before Segovia netted twice to give head coach Javier Mascherano’s side a 3–1 lead heading into halftime.
Messi took control coming out of the interval, scoring in the 60th and 75th minutes, to bring his goal total on the season to 18, level in top spot for the MLS Golden Boot standings with Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge.
Now, Alba and Messi look to midweek and the MLS All-Star Game against Liga MX, while Miami eye their next MLS fixture on July 26 against the same Cincinnati side that beat them last week.
Inter Miami Player Ratings vs. New York Red Bulls
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Rocco Rios Rios
5.2
LB: Jordi Alba
8.5
CB: Maxi Falcón
7.1
CB: Gonzalo Lujan
6.8
RB: Marcelo Weigandt
6.7
LM: Telasco Segovia
8.9
CM: Federico Redondo
8.2
CM: Sergio Busquets
7.7
RM: Tadeo Allende
6.1
ST: Luis Suárez
8.2
ST: Lionel Messi
9.4
SUB: Benjamin Cremaschi (65' for Allende)
6.6
SUB: Yannick Bright (74' for Segovia)
6.3
SUB: Tomas Aviles (75' for Lujan)
6.0
SUB: Santiago Morales (85' for Alba)
6.3
SUB: Fafa Picault (85' for Busquets)
6.2
New York Red Bulls Player Ratings vs. Inter Miami
Player Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings (Out of 10)
GK: Carlos Coronel
5.2
LB: Raheem Edwards
6.0
CB: Alexander Hack
6.5
CB: Sean Nealis
5.5
RB: Noah Eile
5.1
LM: Emil Forsberg
7.5
CM: Ronald Donkor
7.1
CM: Daniel Edelman
6.8
RM: Mohammed Sofo
6.2
ST: Julian Hall
6.7
ST: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
6.6
SUB: Wiki Carmona (56' for Donkor)
6.3
SUB: Dennis Gjengaar (57' for Hall)
5.8
SUB: Wiktor Bogacz (74' for Sofo)
6.3
SUB: Peter Stroud (74' for Edelman)
6.4
SUB: Dylan Nealis (90' for Edwards)
6.0