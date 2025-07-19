SI

MLS vs. Liga MX: Which MLS All-Star Game Roster is More Valuable?

Transfermarkt values say Sergio Ramos is the least expensive defender on the Liga MX All-Stars

Ben Steiner

Sergio Ramos (left) and Lionel Messi are set to battle in the MLS All-Star Game later this month.
Sergio Ramos (left) and Lionel Messi are set to battle in the MLS All-Star Game later this month. / Imagn Images

If there’s anything in American soccer that signifies the depths of summertime, it’s the MLS All-Star Game. 

Despite other first divisions across the world not having an All-Star showcase, the marquee event holds a special place in the MLS calendar, bringing many of the best players in the league together to showcase themselves in a match as well as a skills competition. 

While past eras of the MLS All-Star Game featured friendly matches against highly-touted European competition, as well as inter-league matchups, the 2025 edition continued with the best of MLS taking on the best of Mexico’s Liga MX

Both rosters feature some world-class talent, but came to be in many different ways. For MLS, the All-Star roster came together through a mix of fan and media votes, as well as picks from commissioner Don Garber and host coach, Austin FC's Nico Estévez. 

Meanwhile, the Liga MX roster is a mix of the nominees and award winners from the most recent Liga MX season, as well as several picks from Club América head coach Andre Jardine, who takes the reins for the second season. 

But, how does each roster stack up in value? Closer than you may think. 

Sports Illustrated assembled the values of each player nominated to the initial teams, according to TransferMarkt and Liga MX edge MLS. However, the values could shift before the match on July 23, as Patrick Agyemang looks to be leaving Charlotte FC for Derby County, and Brandon Vázquez picked up an injury, which will hold him out of the showcase.

Check out the breakdowns below, with information provided by TransferMarkt and converted to U.S. dollars.

MLS All Stars Combined Value: $150.5 million

  • MLS Highest Valued Player: Lionel Messi – $21.04 million
  • MLS Least Valued Player: Michael Boxall – $180,000
MLS All-Star - Lionel Messi
Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi is the most valuable player in MLS according to TransferMarkt. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Player

Value (USD)

Club

GK: Dayne St. Clair

$3.27m

Minnesota United

GK: Brad Stuver

$700k

Austin FC

GK: Yohei Takaoka

$3.51m

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

D: Jordi Alba

$1.75m

Inter Miami CF

D: Max Arfsten

$2.92m

Columbus Crew SC

D: Tristan Blackmon

$3.27m

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

D: Michael Boxall

$180k

Minnesota United

D: Alex Freeman

$1.17m

Orlando City SC

D: Jakob Glesnes

$4.09m

Philadelphia Union

D: Andy Najar

$470k

Nashville SC

D: Miles Robinson

$4.09m

FC Cincinnati

M: Sebastian Berhalter

$2.34m

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

M: David Da Costa

$7.01m

Portland Timbers

M: Evander

$16.7m

FC Cincinnati

M: Diego Luna

$9.35m

Real Salt Lake

M: Jeppe Tverskov

$700k

San Diego FC

M: Philip Zinckernagel

$2.34m

Chicago Fire

F: Tai Baribo

$5.85m

Philadelphia Union

F: Denis Bouanga

$9.35m

LAFC

F: Anders Dreyer

$10.52m

San Diego FC

F: Chucky Lozano

$10.69m

San Diego FC

F: Lionel Messi

$21.04m

Inter Miami CF

F: Diego Rossi

$9.94m

Columbus Crew SC

F: Brian White

$5.85m

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

F: Brandon Vazquez (injured)

$8.77m

Austin FC

F: Patrick Agyemang (transferred)

$4.68m

Charlotte FC

Liga MX All Stars Combined Value: $167.58 million

  • Liga MX Highest Valued Player: Alexis Vega – $11.69 million
  • Liga MX Least Valued Player: Sergio Ramos – $1.40 million
Sergio Ramos
Despite his legendary status, Sergio Ramos is the least valuable player on the Liga MX All-Star roster according to Transfermarkt. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Player

Value (USD)

Club

GK: Luis Malagón

$9.35m

Club América

GK: Kevin Mier

$8.18m

Cruz Azul

D: Sebastián Cáceres

$5.85m

Club América

D: Willer Ditta

$5.85m

Cruz Azul

D: Luan García

$1.75m

Toluca

D: Jesús Gallardo

$4.09m

Toluca

D: Joaquim Pereira

$7.01m

Tigres

D: Sergio Ramos

$1.40m

Monterrey

D: Israel Reyes

$4.69m

Club América

D: Ignacio Rivero

$2.34m

Cruz Azul

D: Carlos Rotondi

$5.26m

Cruz Azul

M: Roberto Alvarado

$7.60m

Chivas Guadalajara

M: Juan Brunetta

$7.60m

Tigres

M: Sergio Canales

$7.01m

Monterrey

M: Rodrigo Dourado

$4.09m

Atlético de San Luis

M: Érik Lira

$9.35m

Cruz Azul

M: Elías Montiel

$5.85m

Pachuca

M: Gilberto Mora

$3.50m

Tijuana

M: James Rodríguez

$2.92m

Club Léon

M: Marcel Ruíz

$8.77m

Toluca

M: Agustín Palavecino

$4.68m

Necaxa

M: Alejandro Zendejas

$9.36m

Club América

F: Diber Cambindo

$7.60m

Necaxa

F: Hugo Camberos

$2.50m

Chivas Guadalajara

F: Henry Martín

$3.51m

Club América

F: Paulinho

$8.77m

Toluca

F: Brian Rodríguez

$7.01m

Club América

F: Alexis Vega

$11.69m

Toluca

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer