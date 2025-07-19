MLS vs. Liga MX: Which MLS All-Star Game Roster is More Valuable?
If there’s anything in American soccer that signifies the depths of summertime, it’s the MLS All-Star Game.
Despite other first divisions across the world not having an All-Star showcase, the marquee event holds a special place in the MLS calendar, bringing many of the best players in the league together to showcase themselves in a match as well as a skills competition.
While past eras of the MLS All-Star Game featured friendly matches against highly-touted European competition, as well as inter-league matchups, the 2025 edition continued with the best of MLS taking on the best of Mexico’s Liga MX.
Both rosters feature some world-class talent, but came to be in many different ways. For MLS, the All-Star roster came together through a mix of fan and media votes, as well as picks from commissioner Don Garber and host coach, Austin FC's Nico Estévez.
Meanwhile, the Liga MX roster is a mix of the nominees and award winners from the most recent Liga MX season, as well as several picks from Club América head coach Andre Jardine, who takes the reins for the second season.
But, how does each roster stack up in value? Closer than you may think.
Sports Illustrated assembled the values of each player nominated to the initial teams, according to TransferMarkt and Liga MX edge MLS. However, the values could shift before the match on July 23, as Patrick Agyemang looks to be leaving Charlotte FC for Derby County, and Brandon Vázquez picked up an injury, which will hold him out of the showcase.
Check out the breakdowns below, with information provided by TransferMarkt and converted to U.S. dollars.
MLS All Stars Combined Value: $150.5 million
- MLS Highest Valued Player: Lionel Messi – $21.04 million
- MLS Least Valued Player: Michael Boxall – $180,000
Player
Value (USD)
Club
GK: Dayne St. Clair
$3.27m
Minnesota United
GK: Brad Stuver
$700k
Austin FC
GK: Yohei Takaoka
$3.51m
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
D: Jordi Alba
$1.75m
Inter Miami CF
D: Max Arfsten
$2.92m
Columbus Crew SC
D: Tristan Blackmon
$3.27m
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
D: Michael Boxall
$180k
Minnesota United
D: Alex Freeman
$1.17m
Orlando City SC
D: Jakob Glesnes
$4.09m
Philadelphia Union
D: Andy Najar
$470k
Nashville SC
D: Miles Robinson
$4.09m
FC Cincinnati
M: Sebastian Berhalter
$2.34m
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
M: David Da Costa
$7.01m
Portland Timbers
M: Evander
$16.7m
FC Cincinnati
M: Diego Luna
$9.35m
Real Salt Lake
M: Jeppe Tverskov
$700k
San Diego FC
M: Philip Zinckernagel
$2.34m
Chicago Fire
F: Tai Baribo
$5.85m
Philadelphia Union
F: Denis Bouanga
$9.35m
LAFC
F: Anders Dreyer
$10.52m
San Diego FC
F: Chucky Lozano
$10.69m
San Diego FC
F: Lionel Messi
$21.04m
Inter Miami CF
F: Diego Rossi
$9.94m
Columbus Crew SC
F: Brian White
$5.85m
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
F: Brandon Vazquez (injured)
$8.77m
Austin FC
F: Patrick Agyemang (transferred)
$4.68m
Charlotte FC
Liga MX All Stars Combined Value: $167.58 million
- Liga MX Highest Valued Player: Alexis Vega – $11.69 million
- Liga MX Least Valued Player: Sergio Ramos – $1.40 million
Player
Value (USD)
Club
GK: Luis Malagón
$9.35m
Club América
GK: Kevin Mier
$8.18m
Cruz Azul
D: Sebastián Cáceres
$5.85m
Club América
D: Willer Ditta
$5.85m
Cruz Azul
D: Luan García
$1.75m
Toluca
D: Jesús Gallardo
$4.09m
Toluca
D: Joaquim Pereira
$7.01m
Tigres
D: Sergio Ramos
$1.40m
Monterrey
D: Israel Reyes
$4.69m
Club América
D: Ignacio Rivero
$2.34m
Cruz Azul
D: Carlos Rotondi
$5.26m
Cruz Azul
M: Roberto Alvarado
$7.60m
Chivas Guadalajara
M: Juan Brunetta
$7.60m
Tigres
M: Sergio Canales
$7.01m
Monterrey
M: Rodrigo Dourado
$4.09m
Atlético de San Luis
M: Érik Lira
$9.35m
Cruz Azul
M: Elías Montiel
$5.85m
Pachuca
M: Gilberto Mora
$3.50m
Tijuana
M: James Rodríguez
$2.92m
Club Léon
M: Marcel Ruíz
$8.77m
Toluca
M: Agustín Palavecino
$4.68m
Necaxa
M: Alejandro Zendejas
$9.36m
Club América
F: Diber Cambindo
$7.60m
Necaxa
F: Hugo Camberos
$2.50m
Chivas Guadalajara
F: Henry Martín
$3.51m
Club América
F: Paulinho
$8.77m
Toluca
F: Brian Rodríguez
$7.01m
Club América
F: Alexis Vega
$11.69m
Toluca