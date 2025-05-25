Newcastle United 0–1 Everton: Player Ratings As Magpies Tempt Champions League Fate
Newcastle United lost on the final day of the season needing help around the Premier League to secure a Champions League spot.
The mission on the day was simple for Newcastle: win and you’re playing in the Champions League again. Outside results wouldn’t come into play if Eddie Howe’s team could secure three points. Everton had other plans in mind looking to play spoiler.
Everton kept the home side on their toes in the first 10 minutes of the game. The Toffees looked energetic and threatening on the counter-attack, but couldn’t find the killer pass. Newcastle grew into the game throughout the first half, but like their loss against Arsenal last week they struggled to create clear chances despite the reintroduction of Alexander Isak. As each minute passed by and results around the league made their way across fans in the ground, nerves continued to build.
The visitors maintained a strong defensive shape. Jordan Pickford’s double save in the 31st minute kept Everton in the game. England’s top keeper made two more smart saves five minutes later to deny Sven Botman from a header and a shot at his near post. Down at the other end, Carlos Alcaraz forced Nick Pope into a big save to keep the score level.
At halftime, Newcastle were still set to qualify but fans wanted that goal to relieve some of the tension in the building. Chelsea went in front on the day to overtake Newcastle in the standings. The vibe in the stadium got even worse when Carlos Alcaraz rose high to beat Pope with a towering header. At the 65th minute, Newcastle were not playing Champions League football next season.
Word made it around that Manchester United took the lead against 10-men Aston Villa putting Newcastle back in the top five. Roars across the ground fueling players that even just a goal could be a massive difference. The next goal the home support cheered for didn’t come at St. James’s Park, but Christian Eriksen’s penalty against Villa.
The loss didn’t mean anything at the final whistle as the Magpies end the season with the Carabao Cup and a trip back to UEFA's top competition. The celebrations kicked off once Manchester United’s result was confirmed.
Newcastle United Player Ratings Vs. Everton (3-4-2-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Nick Pope
7.1/10
CB: Dan Burn
6.8/10
CB: Sven Botman
7.4/10
CB: Fabian Schär
6.4/10
RM: Jacob Murphy
6.1/10
CM: Sandro Tonali
7.5/10
CM: Bruno Guimarães
6.7/10
LM: Tino Livramento
7.0/10
AM: Anthony Gordon
6.3/10
AM: Harvey Barnes
6.2/10
ST: Alexander Isak
5.4/10
SUB: Joe Willock (46' for Gordon)
5.8/10
SUB: Kieran Trippier (63' for Botman)
7.1/10
SUB: Callum Wilson (71' for Murphy)
6.0/10
SUB: William Osula (88' for Barnes)
N/A
Subs not used: Martin Dúbravka (GK), Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Miley, Sean Longstaff.
Everton Player Ratings Vs. Newcastle United (4-3-2-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Jordan Pickford
9.3/10
RB: Ashley Young
7.8/10
CB: Jake O'Brien
7.2/10
CB: Michael Keane
6.8/10
LB: Vitaliy Mykolenko
8.0/10
CM: Idrissa Gana Gueye
7.4/10
CM: James Garner
7.6/10
RM: Jack Harrison
6.7/10
AM: Carlos Alcaraz
7.9/10
LM: Iliman Ndiaye
7.8/10
ST: Beto
6.6/10
SUB: Abdoulaye Doucouré (76' for Alcaraz)
6.1/10
SUB: Dwight McNeil (76' for Ndiaye)
6.6/10
SUB: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (88' for Beto)
N/A
Subs not used: Asmir Begovic (GK), João Virginia (GK), Reece Welch, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja.