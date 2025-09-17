Newcastle vs. Barcelona: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
A special Champions League night at St. James’ Park beckons on Thursday night, as Newcastle United host Barcelona in Gameweek 1 of the league phase.
The two clubs, who share a bond through the stellar touchline work of Sir Bobby Robson, are facing off for the first time since 2003, but it’s their first-ever duel which lives long in the memory on Tyneside.
In September 1997, a Faustino Asprilla hat-trick inspired the Magpies to a 3–2 victory over a Barça side containing the likes of Luis Figo, Rivaldo and Luis Enrique.
The current iteration of La Blaugrana boasts similar star power, and Hansi Flick’s outfit, who were on the cusp of returning to the final last season, were at their very best at the weekend, putting six past a hapless Valencia. However, the start of their 2025–26 campaign has been drenched in chaos and controversy.
There have been similarly prominent talking points on Tyneside, although the feeling of fury over Alexander Isak’s switch to Liverpool has dissipated somewhat. Newcastle have returned to Europe’s premier club competition after a year away, and Eddie Howe will hope to oversee a performance similar to the on that overwhelmed Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to a Champions League belter.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Barcelona Kick-Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St. James’ Park
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Glenn Nyberg (SWE)
- VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)
Newcastle vs. Barcelona Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Newcastle: 1 win
- Barcelona: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last Meeting: Newcastle 0–2 Barcelona (March 19, 2003) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Barcelona
Newcastle 1–0 Wolves - 13/09/25
Barcelona 6–0 Valencia - 14/09/25
Leeds 0–0 Newcastle - 30/08/25
Rayo Vallecano 1–1 Barcelona - 31/08/25
Newcastle 2–3 Liverpool - 25/08/25
Levante 2–3 Barcelona - 23/08/25
Aston Villa 0–0 Newcastle - 16/08/25
Mallorca 0–3 Barcelona - 16/08/25
Newcastle 0–2 Atético Madrid - 09/08/25
Barcelona 5–0 Como - 10/08/25
Newcastle Team News
Anthony Gordon’s three-match ban reaches its conclusion in the Premier League this weekend, but the England international is available for selection on Thursday. Despite the addition of Nick Woltemade, who scored on his Newcastle debut at the weekend, Howe could utilise Gordon up front here.
Harvey Barnes supplies speed from the left, while Jacob Murphy could be preferred over Anthony Elanga due to his defensive diligence.
Yoane Wissa’s arrived with a knee injury, so he’ll have to wait a little while to make his Magpies bow, and the hosts are also without Jacob Ramsey, who also joined the club in the summer.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Barnes.
Barcelona Team News
Painkiller-gate means Barcelona are once again without Lamine Yamal, who’s dealing with a groin injury. The teenage superstar, key to Barça’s success in this competition last season, supposedly played through an injury for Spain during the September international break.
Gavi, Alejandro Balde and Marc-André ter Stegen also haven’t travelled, but the visitors have been boosted by Frenkie de Jong’s return from injury. The Dutchman missed Sunday’s 6–0 beatdown of Valencia.
Marc Bernal appeared for the first time in over a year at the weekend, after he tore his ACL at the start of the 2024–25 campaign. However, the young midfielder is behind the likes of Pedri, Marc Casadó and De Jong in the midfield pecking order.
Raphinha was punished for lateness by Flick, but still scored twice off the bench at the weekend. He should return to the Barcelona XI along with Robert Lewandowski, who’s been building up his fitness at the start of the new season.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Martín; De Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, López, Rashford; Lewandowski.
Newcastle vs. Barcelona Score Prediction
Who’s going to evoke the spirit of Asprilla for the Magpies on Thursday night? Howe’s side have proven that they’re capable of upsetting Europe’s big boys, and they must lean on their physical supremacy here.
The Newcastle boss is an excellent game-planner, and there’s no doubt he‘ll introduce a few wrinkles to his framework, which will make life tough for the visitors. However, this Barcelona team, even without Balde and Yamal, are just so good.
Things haven’t been perfect at the start of the new season, but it’s hard to envisage the hosts coping with Barça’s efficient build-up, masterful midfield and the speed with which they attack. A goal-fest ends with Flick’s side prevailing.