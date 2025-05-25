Newcastle vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Newcastle United are aiming to confirm their return to the Champions League when they host Everton on the final day of the Premier League campaign.
The Magpies must finish in the top five to book their spot in UEFA’s leading competition and will manage that with victory against the Toffees—providing Villa don’t better their triumph by 14 goals, of course. Even a draw could be enough for the fourth-placed Tynesiders, although they would need Aston Villa to drop points at Manchester United and Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest to end all square.
Should Newcastle lose against Everton, they would then need Villa to be defeated by Man Utd at Old Trafford to ensure they finish inside the Champions League qualification places.
The Carabao Cup victors, who ended their 56-year trophy drought earlier this season, shouldn’t face too much resistance from Everton. The Merseysiders have nothing riding on Sunday’s fixture and are guaranteed to finish 13th, although they are in promising form following two wins on the bounce—including a 2–0 victory over Southampton on their Goodison Park farewell last weekend.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the fixture.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Everton Kick-Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James‘ Park
- Date: Sunday, 25 May
- Kick-off Time: 16:00 BST / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Newcastle vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Newcastle: 2 wins
- Everton: 1 win
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Everton 0–0 Newcastle (5 October, 2024) – Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Everton
Arsenal 1–0 Newcastle – 18/05/25
Everton 2–0 Southampton – 18/05/25
Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea – 11/05/25
Fulham 1–3 Everton – 10/05/25
Brighton 1–1 Newcastle – 04/05/25
Everton 2–2 Ipswich – 03/05/25
Newcastle 3–0 Ipswich – 26/04/25
Chelsea 1–0 Everton – 26/04/25
Aston Villa 4–1 Newcastle – 19/04/25
Everton 0–2 Man City – 19/04/25
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Everton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Not televised – Radio commentary available on talkSPORT, BBC Newcastle & BBC Radio 5 Live
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Newcastle Team News
Newcastle are sweating over the fitness of star striker Alexander Isak, who missed the defeat at Arsenal last time out with injury. Eddie Howe has admitted that while the Swede is yet to train ahead of the season finale, he’s making “good progress” and could feature at St James’ Park.
There will be no place in the squad for the injured trio of Lewis Hall, Matt Targett and Joelinton, but Kieran Trippier could make his comeback providing he passes a late fitness test.
Dan Burn, who will start in defence on Sunday, has just penned a contract extension keeping him at the club until 2027 and will be hopeful of celebrating with Champions League qualification.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Everton (3-4-2-1): Pope; Schär, Botman, Burn; Murphy, Guimarães, Tonali, Livramento; Barnes, Gordon; Isak.
Everton Team News
Everton will be without Séamus Coleman and Jarrad Branthwaite for their final outing after the pair sustained injuries in the win over Southampton last time out. Orel Mangala, James Tarkowski and Jesper Lindstøm are also in the treatment room.
Abdoulaye Doucouré and Ashley Young will play their final matches for Everton as they prepare to leave upon the expiration of their contracts next month, while Asmir Begović and João Virgínia will also depart the Toffees as free agents this summer.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Everton predicted lineup vs Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Young, O’Brien, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Doucouré, Ndiaye; Beto.
Newcastle vs. Everton Score Prediction
Newcastle know victory is their only route to guaranteeing their Champions League place and St James’ Park will be sure to create a raucous atmosphere to push the Magpies over the line. Isak’s presence could prove pivotal, but they should manage three points even without their talismanic striker.
The Toffees have played with admirable freedom under David Moyes but Newcastle’s intensity could overpower them. Howe’s men have won two-thirds of their home matches in the Premier League and any lethargy in the Everton ranks will be punished.