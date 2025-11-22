Newcastle vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
After producing a statement win before the November break, Manchester City are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening, as they face Newcastle United at St. James’s Park.
The City’s 3–0 victory over champions Liverpool sent an ominous threat to Arsenal, whose lead at the summit was trimmed to four points. Pep Guardiola’s side edged the Gunners to two titles before their disappointing 2024–25 campaign, and they suddenly look poised to compete with the division’s perpetual bridesmaids for glory this time around.
However, they have a tough assignment this weekend. City have failed to win on three of their previous four visits to St. James’s, and pretty much all of Newcastle’s ’success’ this season is owed to their form on home soil. They currently can’t buy a win on their travels.
Eddie Howe’s side have lost back-to-back league games and are now down in 14th. City are 10 points better off, and a victory on Tyneside would further lay out their intentions to reclaim a Premier League title they refused to relinquish for four seasons between 2020 and 2024.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Man City Kick Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St. James’s Park
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
- VAR: Craig Pawson
Newcastle vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Newcastle: 3 wins
- Man City: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Man City 4–0 Newcastle (Feb. 15, 2025) – Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Man City
Brentford 3–1 Newcastle - 09/11/25
Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25
Newcastle 2–0 Athletic Club - 05/11/25
Man City 4–1 Borussia Dortmund - 05/11/26
West Ham 3–1 Newcastle - 02/11/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth - 02/11/25
Newcastle 2–0 Tottenham - 29/10/25
Swansea 1–3 Man City - 29/10/25
Newcastle 2–1 Fulham - 25/10/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Man City - 26/10/25
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 3 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Newcastle Team News
Howe provided plenty of injury updates in his pre-match press conference on Friday. The Newcastle boss confirmed that Yoane Wissa remains out of action due to a knee injury, but suggested that Tino Livramento is “very close” to making his comeback, having been out since the end of September.
Wissa’s injury could keep him sidelined for the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts next month, but Howe didn’t provide a clear timeframe for when he could be back.
Anthony Gordon is a doubt, while Sandro Tonali and Nick Woltemade are both ready for action. Dan Burn misses out through suspension, having picked up two yellow cards in the dismal defeat to Brentford.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimarães, Joelinton, Tonali; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.
Man City Team News
In contrast to his opposite number, there was little for Guardiola to update reporters about on the injury front.
He confirmed that Rodri and Mateo Kovačić will be the only two players missing for the away side, with the latter suffering a setback in his recovery from an Achilles injury that could now rule him out until next March. The Croatian underwent his second surgery in the space of a few months in a bid to resolve the lingering issue.
Nico González will thus retain his place at the base of midfield, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Guardiola name an unchanged starting XI from the Liverpool victory two weeks ago.
Erling Haaland’s prolific start to the season continued on international duty, but he’s scored just once in five Premier League appearances against the Magpies.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Man City predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-1-4-1): Donnrumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; González; Bernardo, Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland.
Newcastle vs. Man City Score Prediction
The Toon Army will be up for this one, with Newcastle needing to get points on the board. They’ve lost three of their previous four league games, but St. James’s Park remains a daunting amphitheatre for visiting teams, especially under the lights.
Thus, Guardiola will know that his team will have to be close to their best to triumph on Saturday evening. They shone before the break, with their technicians in midfield and central overloads narrowing defences and opening up space out wide to attack.
City are returning to an imperious state, and you feel that their current mood will help them to what will undoubtedly be a hard-fought victory on Tyneside.