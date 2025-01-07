Neymar Teases Possible Inter Miami Reunion with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez
Neymar reuniting with his former Barcelona teammates, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, at Inter Miami no longer looks like an impossible dream.
Neymar's future at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia is looking more uncertain with each passing day. The Brazilian's contract expires on June 30, 2025, leaving him free to pursue a new challenge this summer, possibly in the United States. The door is more than open for a potential recreation of Barcelona's storied 'MSN' attack, but this time for Inter Miami.
The 32-year-old spoke with CNN Sport at the Globe Soccer Awards and expressed his interest in playing with his former teammates again.
"Obviously, playing again with Messi and Suárez would be incredible," Neymar said. "They are my friends. We still speak to each other. It would be interesting to revive this trio. I’m happy at Al Hilal, I’m happy in Saudi Arabia, but who knows. Football is full of surprises."
“When the news came out that I was leaving Paris Saint-Germain, the transfer window was closed in the United States, so I didn’t have this option," Neymar continued. "The project they offered me [in Saudi Arabia] was very good, not just for me but also for my family, so going to Saudi Arabia was the best option."
Now, though, the forward has little to show from his time in the Saudi Pro League. Since signing with Al Hilal in Aug. 2023, Neymar has made just seven appearances and scored one goal. The ex-Barcelona man tore his ACL in Oct. 2023 and only managed to play two matches after a year-long recovery before sustaining a new hamstring injury in Nov. 2024.
A move to Inter Miami would give Neymar a fresh start alongside plenty of familiar faces. Along with Messi and Suárez, Neymar would also get to share the pitch with Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets again.
The Herons put together the greatest regular season in MLS history in 2024, but made a shocking exit in Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs. Although Inter Miami need to bolster their defense in the coming months, reuniting Messi, Suárez and Neymar up top would give them one of the most feared attacks in MLS.