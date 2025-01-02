Inter Miami Transfer Targets: Positions to Fill in 2025
If Inter Miami want to avoid a repeat of their early 2024 MLS Cup playoffs exit, the Herons need to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025 MLS season.
Inter Miami put together the greatest regular season in Major League Soccer history in 2024, but it was not enough for the Herons to get past Round One of the MLS Cup playoffs. The club's weaknesses were on full display against an inferior Atlanta United side and now it must look to build a squad worthy of lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy under new head coach, Javier Mascherano.
So far in the offseason, Inter Miami have only signed Vancouver Whitecaps' Fafa Picault. The Herons also selected Bailey Sparks and Michael Appiah in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
Sign-up to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV using this link here
Inter Miami Transfer Targets: Positions to Fill in 2025
It is no secret Inter Miami need to strengthen their backline. The Herons should be in the market for defenders that can deliver in big matches. After all, Inter Miami tallied a league-leading 26 errors that resulted in an opponent's shot. They also lost 330 tackles and conceded the third-most penalties (7) in the league.
It is not out of the question for Inter Miami to acquire a new goalkeeper as well. Drake Callender kept just five clean sheets in 32 starts. Plus, CJ dos Santos was selected by San Diego FC in the MLS Expansion Draft.
Here are five transfer targets that Inter Miami could target ahead of the 2025 MLS season.
Inter Miami Transfer Targets for 2025
Nicolás Otamendi
Nicolás Otamendi could be in for a reunion with Lionel Messi and Mascherano. The Herons are in desperate need of a physical, experienced center back, and who better than the one who played every minute of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup winning-campaign?
Otamendi might be 36-years-old, but the defender is still logging heavy minutes for both club and country and is surely up to the task of making the move to MLS. His current contract with Benfica expires at the end of the 2024–25 season.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S INTER MIAMI WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Nahuel Guzmán
Nahuel Guzmán could be another Argentine set to join Inter Miami. The goalkeeper currently plays for Tigres UANL and is on the last remaining year of his contract with the Liga MX side. With close to 500 caps for Tigres, the 38-year-old is a true, battle-tested veteran that would bring depth and intensity to the Herons' locker room.
Inter Miami could also be interested in Keylor Navas, who is now a free agent. The goalkeeper was the man between the posts for Real Madrid's historic Champions League threepeat and could bring some much-needed experience to the position for the Herons.
Gonzalo Luján
Inter Miami has also been linked with Gonzalo Luján, an exciting young defender from San Lorenzo. Luján is primarily a right back and could be the upgrade from Marcelo Weigandt that the team needs. Plus, the Argentine is versatile enough to play as a center back and a right wing-back as well.
The 23-year-old has experience with Mascherano. The Inter Miami boss named the right back to his squad for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where Luján made three appearances for Argentina before La Albiceleste were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Manuel Lanzini
Following Diego Gómez's departure from Inter Miami, Mascherano might also have his sights set on bringing in another midfielder to round out his squad. Former West Ham man Manuel Lanzini could be in line as the next former European player to join MLS.
The midfielder plays for River Plate, but he typically only features off the bench for a handful of minutes here and there. Joining Messi and co. on Inter Miami would be an upgrade from his current situation and would give Mascherano a trusted midfielder with a history of performing in the most competitive league in Europe.
Neymar
Neymar could be the next ex-Barcelona player to join his former teammates in Miami. The Brazilian's future at Al Hilal remains uncertain due to his lack of fitness and consistency. His current contract expires on June 30, 2025 and numerous reports previously stated that both parties were exploring a parting of ways.
Now, do Inter Miami really need more goalscoring prowess? No. After all, the Herons bagged a staggering 79 goals in the regular season. Yet how could the club ignore the opportunity to complete Barcelona's storied 'MSN' frontline?