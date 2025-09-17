Nicolas Jackson’s Agent Reveals Transfer Plan Ahead of Awkward Chelsea Reunion
Nicolas Jackson’s agent Diomansy Kamara confirmed in no uncertain terms that his client would never again play for Chelsea despite still technically being on the books of the west London club.
Jackson eventually agreed a loan deal with Bayern Munich on Deadline Day amid a thick fog of confusion. A hamstring injury to Chelsea’s Liam Delap initially prompted the Blues to call off the arrangement as it would have left them with just one fit senior striker for the coming months. Jackson, however, had other ideas.
The player and his camp remained in Munich and forced through a move, reportedly agreeing to cover the extra cost Chelsea were demanding themselves. The terms of this strained agreement ensure that the German champions are only obligated to trigger the €65 million (£56.4 million, $77 million) purchase option if Jackson makes 40 starts this season.
As Bayern Munich’s honorary president Uli Hoeneß pointed out, this will be very difficult to achieve considering Jackson will miss a significant chunk of the season while on international duty with Senegal at AFCON at the turn of the year.
Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has no intention of heading back to Stamford Bridge.
Jackson’s agent Kamara was asked on CANAL+ whether his client would ever play for Chelsea again. “Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” he emphatically declared.
“Today at Chelsea, the relationship with [Enzo] Maresca isn’t necessarily the best,” Kamara continued. “We’re never going to bite the hand that feeds us because Chelsea allowed him to find the European level.
“He was there for two years and scored 30 goals, so he always had a good relationship. After, it’s true that the red cards complicated it at Chelsea. Today, we’re looking towards Bayern having a good season. We will see what is best for him. But it’s true that Bayern is a priority for him for a long time.”
Chelsea manager Maresca dismissed suggestions of a rift with his former forward. “I didn’t have any kind of problem with Nicolas and I don’t have any problem with Nicolas,” the Italian insisted. “Again, he is a good guy, good professional, works well with us and that’s it.”
Double Agent Nicolas Jackson
Jackson may not be keen on returning to west London but west London is coming to him. Bayern host Chelsea in their first league phase encounter of the new Champions League season on Wednesday. UEFA regulations ensure that Jackson will be allowed to face his parent club and Vincent Kompany admitted that he’s tapped into his new recruit for the inside scoop.
“Of course you have the conversation,” the Bayern boss shrugged.
“I already probably watched 40 games of Chelsea last season combined, because we were in the Club World Cup together and we faced a lot of the opponents that they faced. Then last season, I think Chelsea was also just an interesting team to observe. So I don’t have the feeling that it’s a team that will deliver a lot of mysteries.
“I happen to know the coach [Maresca] as well. But after a few moments, you realise that you’ve done your homework well or not. I have an idea of what Enzo might be telling his players.
“We have our ideas, we have our tactics, we have everything. But in the end, it’s the players. The players have to show their personality in these games to make a difference.”
Maresca acknowledged that Jackson’s insight could give Bayern an edge. “It probably can be a small advantage because he can ask Nicolas the way we work, the way we try to prepare a game,” he admitted. “Nicolas was with us for one entire season so he knows exactly the way we approach games.”