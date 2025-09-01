Nicolas Jackson Swaps Chelsea for Bayern Munich in Record Breaking Loan Deal
Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson on an initial loan deal, with a view to a permanent transfer.
The two sides shook hands on a loan agreement last week but, while Jackson was landing in Munich for a medical, Chelsea cancelled the deal after Liam Delap picked up a hamstring injury which could keep him sidelined for a significant period.
Despite being asked to return to Chelsea, Jackson remained in Munich with his agent in the hope that a deal could be struck once again. Chelsea demanded a permanent deal and eventually agreed on a loan which includes an obligatory purchase clause based on appearances.
Jackson has now signed his contract, sealing what is believed to be the most expensive loan move of all time, with a fee of £14.2 million ($19.2 million) the biggest for a one-year agreement in history.
“I’m really happy to now be part of this great club. Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world. Everyone knows the names of the legends who’ve played here and knows that this club stands for the greatest success. I’ve got big goals and dreams here and will give my all to help Bayern win further titles,” Jackson said in the announcement.
“Nicolas will add another dimension to our attacking play. He covers a wide range of areas. He brings a lot of speed, is dangerous in front of goal and looks for ways to get in behind the defence for the good of the team. He is also an open, positive guy and will have no trouble settling into our team,” sporting director Christoph Freund added.
Bayern’s purchase clause for Jackson stands at £56.2 million, taking the full cost of the package to £70.4 million.
Chelsea paid £32 million to sign Jackson from Villarreal in 2023 and enjoyed two productive years with the Senegal international, who racked up 30 goals and 12 assists in 81 games during his time at Stamford Bridge.
Unfortunately for Jackson, Chelsea officials felt the need to bolster in attack this summer. Delap was signed from Ipswich Town for £30 million, before a £60 million deal was struck to recruit João Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion.
With Delap potentially facing an extended period on the sidelines, Chelsea have also recalled former Barcelona striker Marc Guiu from his loan with Sunderland.