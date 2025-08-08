Nicolas Jackson Rejected by European Giants, Chelsea Rival ‘Makes Contact’
Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has distanced the Bundesliga champions away from a move for Nicolas Jackson, but Premier League interest in the Chelsea striker continues to persist.
It looks increasingly likely that the Senegal international will be one of the players Chelsea offload over the final weeks of the summer window. After the fast starts made by new recruits Liam Delap and João Pedro, Jackson is set to begin the new campaign as the club’s third-choice striker.
Enzo Maresca offered little reassurance to his unsettled centre forward. “When the window is open, anything can happen,” the Chelsea manager told assembled reporters on Thursday. “This also involves Nicolas’s situation. We will see what happens.”
Newcastle United had been tipped to make a move for Jackson as an alternative to the Manchester United-bound Benjamin Šeško, but they are hardly the only suitors.
After failing with their own pursuit of Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, Bayern Munich reportedly made enquiries about Chelsea’s 24-year-old, according to Sky Germany. The German club’s sporting director Eberl felt compelled to quickly quash those rumours: “I have never spoken to him.”
“Our squad is set,” the scrutinised board member insisted. “We are very, very satisfied so far. We have signed three players we absolutely wanted. We are going through a difficult time due to long-term injuries. That doesn't make it easy. Nevertheless, we will not sign any immediate replacements.”
Despite Bayern’s apparent lack of interest, Newcastle do not have a clear run at Jackson, who is expected to cost in excess of £79 million ($106.1 million). The Magpies are joined by Chelsea’s fierce London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in making contact with the striker, per Fabrizio Romano.
Spurs are thought to only be interested in pursuing Jackson should Richarlison, Dominic Solanke’s backup, leave this summer.
Jackson has dismissed suggestions that he is threatened by the arrival of two new centre forwards although left the door open to further developments. “I’m a Chelsea player,” he recently shrugged. “The future belongs to God. If there are any changes, you’ll know. For now, I’m focused on my preparation.”