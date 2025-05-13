Nike Unveils New USMNT Kit, USWNT 40th Anniversary Jersey for 2025
It has been 40 years since the U.S. women's national team was founded, and now there is a new jersey to honor that legacy.
On Tuesday, U.S. Soccer and Nike released a new USWNT jersey, named the Brilliant Kit, that looks back at the legacy of the four-time FIFA Women's World Cup winners, along with the pinstriped Heartbeat Kit that will be worn by both the U.S. men's national team and the USWNT.
"This collection represents Nike's deep commitment to women’s soccer as an undeniable force that continues to elevate the game globally,” Nike executive Maggie Gauger said in a statement.
“The refreshed designs honor the brilliance of the U.S. women’s national team—celebrating 40 years of legacy, resilience and groundbreaking achievements both on and off the pitch.”
The Brilliant Kit's predominantly white shirt features faint sky blue and grey tones etched into the star shapes across the torso. It is completed with red piping and royal blue shorts.
“To me, the kits represent the USWNT mentality of always pushing forward,” USWNT forward Lynn Biyendolo said in a statement. “I know I can speak for my teammates when I say that every time we put on the uniform, it brings a great sense of pride. When we represent our country, our team and ourselves, we know we are doing so while standing on the shoulders of giants. The Brilliant Kit is just another way to honor our past and the women who played before us.”
Meanwhile, the Heartbeat Kit is said to recognize the fan base of the U.S. national teams, their passion and energy. The shirt is a dark navy with red and royal blue pin stripes.
The jersey is made by Nike designers with sustainable considerations. Both jerseys are made of 100% recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles and the shorts are composed of at least 80% recycled material.
The USWNT is slated to wear the new jerseys in their upcoming friendlies against China and Jamaica on May 31 and June 3, while the USMNT will wear the dark Heartbeat Kit in a friendly against Turkey on June 7.
The jerseys will go on sale May 22.