USWNT Players Who Impressed at SheBelieves Cup
The U.S. women's national team is no longer undefeated under head coach Emma Hayes.
That 17-match streak ended on Wednesday when Japan overcame the U.S. 2–1 in the finale of the 2025 SheBelieves Cup at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego. While losing never feels good, there is some context to this defeat.
Hayes and the USWNT were without five of their best players due to injury: Naomi Girma, Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Rose Lavelle. A quintet of starters from last summer's Olympic gold medal win in Paris.
Thus, Hayes had billed the 2025 SheBelieves Cup, a one-week, three-match friendly competition, as an opportunity to blood new players, experiment with lineups and learn more about the depths of her roster. In other words, winning wasn't everything.
"We have to look at which players are ready for now and which players are ready for later," Hayes said after the defeat to Japan. "Which ones will go with the U23s, and which ones will develop with us [the senior team]. So from that perspective, it was mission accomplished."
So, after three matches, wins over Colombia and Australia, as well as the defeat to Japan, what have we learned about the roster?
Let's look at the players who made the best case for themselves at the SheBelieves Cup.
Lily Yohannes
Despite her age, 17-year-old Lily Yohannes plays with an evolved maturity and calmness on the ball. Watching Yohannes play is like watching a masterclass in over-the-shoulder scanning and mid-range passing.
Yohannes started two of three matches at the SheBelieves Cup, played key passes in setting up two USWNT goals and looks to be developing into a serious contender to become part of Hayes's plans. Simply put, there are few midfielders with the same skill set as Yohannes. Her chemistry with Sam Coffey, Yazmeen Ryan and Catarina Macario will also help her case.
The only thing holding her back is her age and other players' seniority. But, the old adage goes: If you're good enough, then you're old enough.
"I think it's important to remember she [Yohannes] is still new to the program, and it is important that she keeps working on the things that we're asking her to do on both sides of the ball," Hayes said.
Catarina Macario
Speaking of Macario, it has been a long road back to the USWNT for the Chelsea player, who has been consistently sidelined with knee injuries since 2022. The 2025 SheBelieves Cup served as a comeback, with Macario picking up one goal, her first for the USWNT since '22 and one assist across two starts.
Now, what makes Macario valuable is her ability to slide into multiple positions. She has an exceptional soccer IQ. At the SheBelieves Cup, Hayes used Macario as a center forward, a position that could be handed back to Wilson when she returns from injury.
Wherever she plays, Macario is certainly back in the conversation to be not only in the USWNT squad moving forward but a mainstay in the starting XI.
"I think she [Macario] has got an instinct in and around the goal, which was demonstrated with the goal. So I said it to her when she came off. I said everybody is super happy, super proud," Hayes told said after the 2-0 win over Colombia.
Ally Sentnor
What a way to announce yourself onto the senior international soccer scene. Ally Sentnor entered the tournament with just one cap to her name, but she leaves as the USWNT's top SheBelieves Cup scorer with two goals, her first at the senior international level. The Utah Royals winger started in two matches and made an impact off the bench in the third.
At 21, Sentnor has built a reputation through youth and collegiate soccer as an exceptionally gifted striker of the ball. This week, she emphatically answered any critics who doubted whether she could show off her technical gifts at the top of international soccer. Hayes is clearly a fan.
"Ally's demonstrated in her rise through the youth national teams, and in her first pro year, that she's got qualities that can decide a game. She certainly finishes the very minimal chances she might get. And that's what top players possess. I think she's got that," Hayes said.
Gisele Thompson
Angel City FC full back Gisele Thompson was one of four players to receive their first USWNT caps at the 2025 SheBelieves Cup.
Thompson came off the bench in the opening win against Colombia and then started in the win over Australia. She did not feature in the defeat to Japan, and that may well work in her favor when evaluating players' performances during this window.
At 20, there is a chance that Thompson could also be viewed as more of a long-term project than an immediate name on the roster. Right now, she is not the first choice ahead of Emily Fox on the right side, but she could soon overtake Jenna Nighswonger on the left.
“I thought Gisele showed tenacity and good aggression in her individual duels," Hayes said after Thompson's first USWNT start against Australia. "It’s a really good debut considering she’s playing probably one of the best wingers [Caitlin Foord] in the world on current form."