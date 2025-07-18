Noni Madueke Confirms Chelsea Exit With Emotional Farewell Message
Noni Madueke has confirmed his Chelsea departure with an emotional social media post thanking Blues fans for their praise and criticism.
Arsenal are poised to make Madueke the club’s fourth signing of the summer in a deal thought to be worth up to £52 million ($69.6 million), ticking off a fourth London club for a player who came through the academies of Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.
Madueke joined Chelsea in a deal worth around £29 million ($38.8 million) in January 2023, scoring his first goal for the club at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in May 2023. Intriguingly given his next destination, this was the first clip used in his farewell video.
“Dear Chelsea Football Club,” the England international wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank you for the last three or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys. We achieved so much this season and I honestly wish you guys nothing but the best.
“To Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories. Love NM11.”
There may be some more criticism for Madueke to face from his new supporters. Reports of the right winger’s impending arrival in recent days have not been met with universal positivity from some sections of Arsenal’s fanbase. There is no natural spot in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI for the left-footed wide player who tends to favour the flank which Bukayo Saka has made exclusively his.
Maresca had experimented with playing Madueke on his natural left wing towards the end of last season with mixed success, but then again, Gabriel Martinelli would be expected by many to retain his starting berth.