Noni Madueke’s Choice That Will Set the Pulses Racing at Arsenal
It was Noni Madueke’s decision to leave Chelsea for Arsenal, Blues manager Enzo Maresca has claimed in his latest press conference.
The Italian’s preparing his Chelsea side for the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to reinforce their status as the elite team in world football following their Champions League triumph in May.
Chelsea have progressed past Brazilian duo Palmeiras and Fluminense to reach the final—an impressive feat not only because of the extreme weather conditions in the United States, but also because of the near-constant transfer speculation surrounding incomings and outgoings.
João Pedro has arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion, making a splash with a match-winning brace in the semi-final win over Fluminense, while Jamie Gittens has also put pen to paper having made his name at Borussia Dortmund.
Outgoings are also on the agenda at Chelsea—something supporters all over the world have come to expect under the ownership of BlueCo—and a shade over £50 million looks to be heading the way of the former Premier League winners as Madueke closes on a move to rivals Arsenal.
Some supporters have questioned Chelsea’s decision to allow Madueke to follow in the footsteps of Kai Havertz, but Maresca has outlined the move has come about because of the player’s desire to leave, not because he’s being forced to take that path.
“I said in one of the last press conferences if a player wants to leave then in the end it is difficult for the club and manager,” Maresca remarked to reporters. “Noni decided to leave—no-one said to Noni he has to leave. If he is happy, we are happy.”
The finishing touches are now being applied to Madueke’s transfer, which will see him a join an extensive list of players to have swapped Chelsea blue for Arsenal red and white.
In addition to Havertz, who has rebuilt his reputation after a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, the likes of Petr Cech, Willian and Jorginho have made the switch, while Raheem Sterling was jettisoned to Arsenal on loan last season—a move that ultimately didn’t work out and has played a part in Madueke leaving Chelsea.
Madueke is expected to bolster Arsenal’s options on both wings, although becoming a regular fixture on the right flank is unlikely because of Bukayo Saka’s presence, Instead, his ability to play on the left and challenge Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for minutes is likely what’s persuaded Arteta into authorising his signing.